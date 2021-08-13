With the mid-summer sun beating down, drumline pounding out a rhythm and cheerleaders waving pompoms, the Emerald Vikings stood in a line cheering.
No, not for football as is usual this time of year, but for a Paralympian.
Emerald student and swimmer Parker Egbert, seated in a golf cart, held two thumbs up as fellow students clapped for him just two days before he boards a plane for Tokyo to compete in the Paralympics.
The students, Egbert said before the parade, are supporting him “so I can do my very best.”
Emerald Principal Jamie Blount said the school is glad to participate and connect with Egbert, who has been virtual since the start of the year.
“He represents the best and the brightest of who we are as a school, so we’re celebrating with him,” she said.
All the students lined up along the back of the school with posters, reading “Good luck Parker,” “Parker for gold” or “Swim Super-Sonic fast,” among other things.
“We’ve been announcing throughout the week that Parker is going to the Paralympics to swim to represent our school and so they’ve learned so much about the sport, they’ve learned so much about what he’s doing, they’re excited about it,” Blount said about Emerald’s students.
Egbert leaves Saturday for Tokyo.
“We’re excited,” said his mother, Laura Egbert.
“The anticipation — it’s a little bit hard to see the excitement because I’m just a little overwhelmed right now. I think once we get there and we land and we kind of get our bearings and everything, we’ll just be on a mission.”
She said last year Parker was homeschooled and missed a lot of his friends.
“Then I think not starting school with the year-round, I think he’s kind of felt a little distant, so this will be a nice way for him to feel like ‘my school’s behind me, too,’” Laura said.
She always tells people you never know what your kid will achieve until you point them in the right direction.
“For Parker it was hard to see the path but now it’s like ’OK, I get it,’” she said while looking around at all the students waiting to cheer on her son.
“I understand all the journeys and all the speed bumps and all the heartache we’ve had over the years. You stand here and this is amazing.”