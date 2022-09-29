Having to postpone yearly high school reunions is not the ideal thing when you are in your 80s.
Three large memorial boards, with high school yearbook pictures, listed the people from the Greenwood High class of 1958 who have died.
“I want to see everybody who is still around,” Bill Hamby said. “A lot of them we’ve lost the last year or two.”
Hamby joined about 50 other graduates on Monday at Break on the Lake for a reunion. It was the first since 2019.
“We’ve tried for three years to get this thing going,” reunion committee member Art Murray said. “The pandemic hit, then we moved it six months. The new (COVID-19) variant started coming through Greenwood at that time, so we had to cancel that. Then we moved it to September. I think we all decided we were going to have it one way or another.”
Attendees mingled and shared hugs and stories. They looked over newspaper clippings and through scrapbooks. Nametags included a yearbook picture to help people reconnect.
“Our family still lives here,” said Theron Sprouse, who lives in Savannah. “We’ve been coming up to see them five or six weeks a year.”
When Sprouse graduated, he joined the National Guard and entered a six-month program at Fort Jackson. He said this is the fourth reunion he’s been to. His best memory is of going to football games.
Reunions are something special for J.B. Whatley, who lives in Cayce.
“I couldn’t socialize with them a lot back then because I lived out in the country and had to catch the bus to go home, so I couldn’t participate in any sports or stuff like that,” he said. “I still loved the school.”
He said someone from an alumni group asked him if he wanted to buy a Greenwood Eagles T-shirt.
“It’s got the Eagle on it now,” he said. “I wasn’t an Eagle. I was an Emerald.”
Greenwood High dropped the Emeralds nickname in 1972 when students voted to change the name to the Eagles.
“Greenwood is almost a different town now,” Whatley said. “It’s built up a lot.”
Hamby said he thinks graduates from the 1950s are closer than those from today because there weren’t a lot of little groups within the school. He said the entire student body did things together.
“They all grew up together, within a mile of each other,” Bill’s wife, Cathy, said. “Most of them had parents who worked at the mill, and they all lived in the mill village.”
Rebecca Hines Harmon is among those who helped plan the reunion.
“We have a good time planning them,” she said. “We have to find people. We try Facebook or anything. We have the numbers of people who haven’t moved all around.”
She echoed Hamby’s sentiments about the closeness of the students.
“I think one of the advantages is that we still want to get together this much later and see each other — and that we’ve stayed as close as we are,” Harmon said. “It’s been a long time.”
She said parents of 1950s kids didn’t have to know where they were all the time.
“It didn’t seem as dangerous,” Harmon said. “You grew up sort of independent. Children now have had people hovering over them for so long that it’s hard for them to get out on their own. I think the ‘50s were the ideal time to grow up. A lot of us would agree with that. It was kind of like ‘Happy Days.’”
Murray said many of his classmates embraced technology, including computers, and that has helped the committee keep in touch with alumni. He said high school was fun.
“It was Elvis time and all that good stuff,” he said.
Murray played in the band for four years.
“We went to all the games because we had to perform,” he said. “It was a lot of activities. We had different clubs we belonged to. There was a lot of camaraderie.”