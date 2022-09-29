Having to postpone yearly high school reunions is not the ideal thing when you are in your 80s.

Three large memorial boards, with high school yearbook pictures, listed the people from the Greenwood High class of 1958 who have died.

The Greenwood High class of 1958 had a reunion Monday at Break on the Lake in Greenwood. Former classmates came together to share stories and look through scrapbooks.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.