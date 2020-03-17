Ohio has decided to postpone today's contest because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, joining two other states in announcing a delay. Three other states are scheduled to host Democratic presidential primaries today: Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Together, they will award 441 delegates from today’s primaries.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has a double-digit lead in the polls for all four states and is expected to increase his delegate lead over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is still campaigning, is not expected to win any delegates today.
Today’s contests
Arizona — There are 67 delegates at stake in today’s contest. Polls close at 10 p.m.
Florida — The Sunshine State will award 219 pledged delegates from today’s vote. Polls are open until 7 p.m., or 8 p.m. for those Floridians in the western portion of the Panhandle that is in Central Time Zone.
Illinois — There are 155 delegates at stake in today’s contest. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Delegate count
As of Monday afternoon, Biden had 894 pledged delegates to Sanders’ 743, according to the Associated Press. To win the nomination outright, a candidate needs 1,991 delegates ahead of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which is July 13-16.
In the Republican race, President Donald Trump is running all but unopposed for renomination. He currently has 1,141 delegates of 1,276 needed to win the GOP contest and should easily get enough delegates today to be renominated.