Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell will be the official point of contact for Greenwood County economic development, effective immediately.
At Tuesday night’s County Council meeting, council members met behind closed doors to discuss personnel matters and receive legal advice.
After returning from executive session, council members voted to direct Chairman Steve Brown to send letters to the state Department of Commerce, Upstate Alliance and other appropriate organizations to declare that Chappell will be the official point of contact for economic development projects in Greenwood County.
“The council designates who it wants the referrals to come to,” Brown said.
With the Greenwood Partnership Alliance CEO resigning and the Partnership in the middle of deciding its future, Brown said the council thought it best to notify the appropriate agencies how to proceed with economic development.
On Monday, the GPA board accepted the resignation of CEO Heather Simmons Jones. Jones said she was resigning to help alleviate the GPA budget and to prevent layoffs of other staff.
Her last day will be July 10.
The GPA board has not announced an interim CEO or a plan for the future of the Partnership.
“The board and the staff are discussing options that could be considered in that plan,” GPA Board Chairman Chip Stockman said in an email. “Those answers will not come without much thought and discussion which will take time.”
Brown said it makes sense to have referrals go to the county manager for the time being.
“I think the council has made it clear that they do not want to be a member of the Partnership any longer,” Brown said.
He said because of the separation from the Partnership, the council might look at hiring economic development staff in the future.
In May, council voted to withdraw its membership and investment of $300,000 from the Partnership citing concerns with the CEO’s leadership, public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging remarks about members of county council.