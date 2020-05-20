Graduation ceremonies have been scheduled, and here are all the times, dates and locations for all high and private schools in the area:

Greenwood High School

Time: 9 a.m.

Date: May 29

Location: J.W. Babb Football Stadium

Emerald High School

Time: 9 a.m.

Date: May 28

Location: Frank Hill Football Stadium

Dixie High School

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: May 28

Location: Dixie High School Football Field

Abbeville High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: May 29

Location: Abbeville High School Football Field

McCormick High School

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: June 5

Location: Chieftain Stadium

Ninety Six High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: May 28

Location: Wilson Campbell Stadium

Ware Shoals High School

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: May 28

Location: Lou Brissie Field in Riegel Stadium

Palmetto Christian Academy Greenwood

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: May 22

Location: Drive-in ceremony at the front of Grace Community Church

Cambridge Academy

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: June 26

Location: Cambridge Academy

Greenwood Christian School

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: May 22

Location: On the school’s football field

