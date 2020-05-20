Graduation ceremonies have been scheduled, and here are all the times, dates and locations for all high and private schools in the area:
Greenwood High School
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 29
Location: J.W. Babb Football Stadium
Emerald High School
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 28
Location: Frank Hill Football Stadium
Dixie High School
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: May 28
Location: Dixie High School Football Field
Abbeville High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: May 29
Location: Abbeville High School Football Field
McCormick High School
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: June 5
Location: Chieftain Stadium
Ninety Six High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: May 28
Location: Wilson Campbell Stadium
Ware Shoals High School
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: May 28
Location: Lou Brissie Field in Riegel Stadium
Palmetto Christian Academy Greenwood
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: May 22
Location: Drive-in ceremony at the front of Grace Community Church
Cambridge Academy
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: June 26
Location: Cambridge Academy
Greenwood Christian School
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: May 22
Location: On the school’s football field