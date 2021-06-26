As the state Supreme Court weighs the constitutionality of the Heritage Act, one Greenwood County resident reminisced about being the first one to violate it.
“Looking back on it, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Trey Ward said Friday.
On June 6, Ward posted on his Facebook page the events that took place.
“Three years ago today, in the pre-dawn hours on Main St in uptown Greenwood, My son, two employees, a retired contractor friend, and myself, changed the plates on the World Wars memorial that listed the valor of black soldiers from our town who were killed in action as ‘colored’,” the post said.
The war monument – located in front of Howard’s on Main – had plaques that listed the names of soldiers from the area that perished in both World Wars, Korea and Vietnam. The issue with the plaques for the two World Wars: the names were segregated as “white” and “colored.”
President Woodrow Wilson segregated the military and many government departments during his tenure as the nation’s top executive. It was not until many years later, during the presidency of Harry Truman, did the desegregation of the armed services take place.
Members of the American Legion in Greenwood filed suit against state House Speaker Jay Lucas and other officials because the group wanted to change the plaques to one with names not segregated. Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy ruled the monument was private property that could be modified.
Before switching the plates on the monument, Ward said he consulted with attorneys — including his friend, Rauch Wise — on whether he would be arrested if he removed the old plates and placed the new ones.
Most of the attorneys Ward spoke to believed that because Addy had ruled that the Heritage Act provisions did not apply to the monument, he would be on safe legal ground. Supporters of the Act – including state House Speaker Jay Lucas, then-Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and Attorney General Alan Wilson — asked Addy to reconsider but failed to seek an injunction or stay, further solidifying Ward’s actions as legal.
Although he said it was not planned as such, the removal of the plates occurred on D-Day – the day U.S. armed forces landed in Normandy, France during World War II. Still, Ward remembered being unsure of what would happen.
“I didn’t know if the sheriff was coming to get me,” Ward said.
After removing the plates, Ward was not the only one unsure of what would happen next.
“I don’t think the state knew what they were going to do either,” Ward said.
Years before Addy’s ruling, then-Greenwood Mayor Welborn Adams raised $20,000 in private funds to have new plaques made. Adams often remembers the events that took place surrounding the monument.
“I think about it a lot,” Adams said.
He said he walks by the monument often.
“I feel like we were very fortunate to resolve our problem,” Adams said.
He said he has spoken with others in Greenville and other parts of the state that still have unresolved issues with Confederate monuments.
Recent court hearings have piqued the interest of Ward and Adams, with the state Supreme Court hearing a constitutionality challenge in late May.
“I am following it with a lot of interest,” Ward said.
Ward, a former Republican operative, said one thing that has bothered him for a while regarding the Heritage Act is how anti-Republican the law really is. He said the GOP has long been for less regulation and more home rule.
“It seems like the Heritage Act walks all over home rule,” Ward said.
Adams said he believes the Heritage Act was created by the panic surrounding the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse dome.
“I used to be a supporter of that,” Ward said about the Heritage Act.
While he believes history must be preserved, there are appropriate places for it.
“History belongs in a museum,” Ward said. “It doesn’t have to be on Main Street.”
Ward and Adams hope to see the Supreme Court overturn the Act.
“I feel like it is unconstitutional,” Adams said. “I hope they overturn it.”
Looking back on what he did three years ago, Ward was glad to do it.
“It was one of my proudest moments,” he said. “I felt like I did something good.”