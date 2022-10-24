ABBEVILLE — Voters in Abbeville’s District 6 have three choices for city council: incumbent Jason Edwards, Jason Walker and Jon Porter.
Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting runs through Nov. 4. For information, visit scvotes.gov.
Porter did not respond to requests for an interview.
Jason EdwardsGrowth helps everyone and Edwards hopes it will continue.
“I felt called to help Abbeville grow and flourish for many years,” he said.
When he moved here, Edwards said the community embraced him. A broke college kid with no family nearby, he said residents “adopted” him and helped him build a life.
“I feel so fortunate to be here,” he said. “I’ve got a great life here.”
His public service started nearly 15 years ago on the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce board. Edwards said he worked on projects such as Christmas weekends and ghost walks.
“Personally, I love being a part of Abbeville Friends of Freedom and us organizing a new event,” he said, referring to the city’s Juneteenth Festival.
Edwards’ tenure on council has seen the body improve the small-business grant program, establish a business incubator space, an initiative to guarantee what he called “a living wage” for all city employees, and a number of improvements to infrastructure, parks and the civic center.
If reelected, Edwards said he wants city and local organizations to maximize the potential economic impact the Upstate boom offers. Greenville is growing by leaps and bounds. As great as the city is, people will want to go somewhere else. Abbeville is just an hour away.
One goal for Edwards is 100% occupancy in commercial properties throughout the city. The last number he saw indicated the city has 80%, which is up from five years ago.
A lot of that growth is a result of the small-business community — people pursuing passions and investing in the community, he said. Everybody at the root of it wants Abbeville to be successful, but they might have different views on how to get there.
He said he’s good at consensus problem-solving. “I can listen to what appears as two opposing views, and I can cut to the core and find the commonality,” Edwards said. He attended training with state agencies that helps in day-to-day work as a council member.
Abbeville has good spaces to come together and he feels that the city has grown with various festivals. “I feel like opportunity for us, despite the period of pandemic, we have rebounded. There’s a lot of opportunity here.”
In talking with voters, one of the biggest concerns is getting another grocery store. Officials have been working to promote incentives. Transportation can be difficult for some residents, he said. A few organizations have looked at the city, but none has committed.
“Ingles does a good job. I don’t mean to discount what it does, but it’s not enough to serve the entire community,” Edwards said.
Jason WalkerDoing more is partly why Walker is trying to get into politics.
“This is a repeat, I guess,” Walker said, explaining that he ran for the seat in 2018. “As a small business owner, I’m very invested in what happens. ... I’d like to see Abbeville thrive.”
Seeking the District 6 seat is not an indictment of Edwards, Walker said. “I’ve always felt that he was genuinely interested in hearing my voice.”
Run a small business and you get a feel of the heartbeat of the town, Walker said, and hearing those voices gives him insight into how things can be prioritized. Walker said he believes tax dollars can sometimes be allocated more effectively.
Walker said he wants to see targeted spending on projects to attract and support businesses. Having empty buildings in town is not good for merchants, he said. It’s not unique to Abbeville.
“Small business owners, you struggle. Having empty buildings doesn’t help,” he said. “The city is helping. A strong local economy will help everyone.”
Part of that help is the city’s small-business grant program. Walker’s store, Crate & Quill, is one of its beneficiaries. It received a $10,000 grant for structural repair work to the display windows of the storefront’s façade. The windows are covered with plywood in preparation for installation of plate glass. Walker and other beneficiaries said the grants allow them to get work done sooner than it would have been done.
The grant program is helpful and he would like to see it expanded. “If you see programs that work you really want to light a fire under them,” Walker said.
He would like to see more partnerships with the city to help grow the economy, he said.
Walker and his wife first came to Abbeville years ago during a South Carolina road trip. They stayed at the Belmont Inn, enjoyed music at the courtyard and visited a now-defunct business, Abby’s Alley.
“Lifelong memories were made here,” Walker said.
He lauded the groups that are trying to see the city grow and invest their time. Maybe it isn’t always about giving money, but giving resources, he said.
It’s not the that city isn’t working with the groups; it is, but he thinks the city can do more.
He said he wants to see more family-friendly events in Court Square, including at the Opera House. Some of the comedy shows are not exactly family-friendly, he said. The Opera House has room for more events.
“I want to see growth, but we need controlled growth. You don’t want to lose the charm and community feel,” he said. “You don’t want to lose the character and charm of this little town.”