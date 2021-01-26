ABBEVILLE — Three people have filed to seek the Abbeville City Council District 3 seat.
Sandi Hood, Olin Henderson and John Sutherland filed with the Abbeville County Voter Registration office by Friday's deadline.
The District 3 seat was vacated by Council member Trey Edwards when he was sworn in as mayor. He was elected to the council post in 2018.
The special election will be March 9 at the Abbeville County Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville.
Elections for Abbeville City Council are nonpartisan.
The sight of vacant lots and empty buildings are what prompted Hood to file for the race. She said she has never run for political office, but the city needs growth and to see more business. That, she said, is why she decided to run.
The Atlanta native has lived in Abbeville for 21 years.
Hood, 66, is vice president of the Abbeville Lions Club, a mother of two and a grandmother of two.
She worked for Tohama Rubber & Plastics Inc. as an office manager for seven years before retiring. Hood cited her volunteer work as experience that will help her serve. That work includes volunteering at community outreach centers at schools, and with after-school programs, working with the Angel Tree program and helping feed people in the community during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
"While volunteering, you hear about the needs of the people," she said.
Henderson, 55, has worked with the City of Abbeville for 30 years in the parks and recreation department and utilities for the power department. He also works as a referee and umpire and with the recreation board.
'I know what the city is trying to do, what needs to be done and what needs to pushed for," Henderson said.
"I just want to try to help the town and the district," the longtime Abbeville resident said, adding that he has lived in District 3 for about 40 years.
This is Henderson's first time seeking political office.
Improvements in city parks and work on the civic center are two areas where Henderson said he wants to focus attention. The parks need up-to-date equipment. The city is interested in building a new civic center. That would help, as would a new gymnasium, he said.
"I'm honest and hard working, and will try to help the people and the town," Henderson said.
Attempts to get in touch with Sutherland were unsuccessful.