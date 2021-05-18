ABBEVILLE — As the world is opening up, so is HopeSouth Credit Union.
The business will open its front door to the lobby this morning, ending a 14-month practice. The announcement was made at the credit union’s annual meeting, which was hosted outside its building, in deference to lingering concerns about COVID-19.
It’s another sign the agency is opening up. Chairman of the Board Mark Hall said the credit union used a Zoom meeting last year for the annual meeting.
The uniqueness of the situation wasn’t lost on CEO Faye Crocker.
“Whoever thought we would close the front and tell customers to go to the back window?” she said at the meeting, which was attended by up to 20 people.
Officials also touted community partnerships that included the awarding of scholarships to three students: Caroline Scott of Abbeville High School, Makinsie Ware of Dixie High School and Gracee Dixon of Calhoun Falls Charter High School.
Other support in the area included $20,000 to the Freshwater Coast Community Foundation, $3,000 to Calhoun Falls Charter School, $5,000 to Abbeville County School District, $5,000 to the Calhoun Falls Farmers Market, $3,000 to Abbeville County High Schools and $5,000 to the Abbeville County Economic Development Public-Private Partnership.