Filing for three Lakelands school board seats will open today at noon.

One seat on Greenwood County School District 51’s board of trustees and two on District 52’s are up for election. They are all at-large seats.

Filing will open at noon today and close on March 11 at 5 p.m.

In Ware Shoals, current District 51 board chairperson Shanon Calvert’s seat is up for election. In Ninety Six, the seats of Dr. Bryan Green and Jeff Chapman are up for election.

All three seats are at-large, so anyone who lives within the boundaries of those districts can run.

The Greenwood County Voter Registration and Election Office is at 600 Monument St., Suite 113 in Greenwood.

Election Day is May 10.

