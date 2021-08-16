Three men who ran in local elections owe more than $74,000 to the South Carolina State Ethics Commission.
A investigation by the Post and Courier in collaboration with other newspapers found 370 politicians owed a total of nearly $2.9 million to the commission. Many fines stem from mishandled paperwork, such as failing to file personal financial disclosures or missing campaign reporting deadlines — documents used to keep politicians and campaigners accountable.
Christopher Lance Sheek, who ran for 8th Circuit Solicitor in 2004 and went on to be an assistant solicitor for the circuit from 2013-17, owes the commission $51,400. He went on to represent the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Will Lewis before resigning while Lewis was suspended before his ousting and conviction. Sheek now works for the West End Law Group.
Sheek declined to comment on his debt to the state, saying he was in contact with state officials over the money he owed.
Alan Boatwright, who ran for Greenwood County Council in 2009, owes $17,951.35 to the ethics commission, according to its debtors list. Boatwright couldn’t be reached for comment.
Ninety Six Mayor Mike Rowe said the $5,300 he owes to the ethics commission stemmed from about $2.50 he left in a checking account at the end of 2015. After his successful bid for mayor he had about $2.50 left over in an account at The Palmetto Bank in Greenwood — now United Community Bank.
“I didn’t know what to do with it, so I left it there,” he said.
A bank representative called him a few months later to tell him his account was in the negative after incurring fees for not having a sufficient balance, so he said he closed the account.
The ethics commission hit him with a fine every quarter since the end of his campaign because had not accounted for the funds left in that account. He said he found out about the accrued fee debt this year, when someone complained to the ethics commission and they started garnishing his wages.
According to documents acquired by the Post and Courier, Rowe was notified in August 2020 of his failure to file campaign documents and ethics disclosures. He was also late in filing his 2016-18 statements of economic interest, and by August 2020’s notification had not filed his 2019 statement of economic interest.
He was notified in December 2020 he was being put on the state’s Government Enterprise Accounts Receivable Collections program when his fines reached $5,300 — the state started garnishing his wages.
Rowe said he’s spoken with an ethics commission investigator and tried to work with the bank to provide documentation of money left in his 2015 account, but since the bank changed hands and he closed the account years ago, he wasn’t able to find the records.
“Basically, it was my word against theirs and they had all the documents,” he said.
He said the dip in earnings after garnishment began caused him to miss a house payment and a utilities bill because of automatic drafting. He sorted out the billing issues, and said he’s planning to work with a local attorney to see what he can do about his fines. He’s had the amount garnished from each paycheck reduced, which he said buys him time to figure out how to proceed.