The competition for the role of Laurens County’s top cop is shaping up with a week to go before filing opens.
Filing for races decided in the November general election open at noon March 16 and close noon March 30. Before then, however, three former LCSO employees are gearing up to run against Sheriff Don Reynolds.
On March 3, former sheriff Ricky Chastain made a post announcing his intent to run on the “Sheriff Ricky Chastain, Ret.” Facebook page, which he has maintained since his tenure in the office. Chastain served for four terms as the county’s highest law enforcer but lost his 2016 bid for reelection to Reynolds. His 27-year career in law enforcement has been spent entirely with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
“The law enforcement field appeal to me is simple; I truly enjoy trying to help people and my years as a deputy and then as sheriff have provided me the opportunity,” Chastain said in an email Friday. “It has been very rewarding.”
Chastain said he was encouraged over the past few years by various residents to run for office again. His main concern before deciding to run was the toll it would take on his family, but he said he discussed it with his wife and children, and they supported his bid for his old job.
The more than 1,200-word Facebook post announcing his bid highlighted various accomplishments of his during his tenure, such as his number of drug arrests, drug abuse education efforts and programs intended to aid local children. The post made no reference to his admitted affair with an employee at the sheriff’s office, or the lawsuit that woman filed in which she said she was pregnant twice during their affair and that he convinced her to have an abortion after the first pregnancy.
She also said he worked with other officers to convince her to quit her job — an allegation he denied at the time. The lawsuit was settled for $35,000.
It also made no reference to allegations that while he was sheriff he shared thousands of text messages — some sexually explicit and many sent during normal business hours — with a woman who was not his wife.
“I regret the pain it has caused my family, and all those who know me,” Chastain said in his email. “I regret that the sheriff’s office suffered because of my mistakes. I will not blame anyone for my mistakes nor throw daggers at others’ shortcomings. I am a man and I accept the responsibility and ask for forgiveness for the choices that I will have to live with.”
Reynold’s former chief deputy, Jarvis Reeder, is also running a campaign page. He filed campaign disclosure documents on Jan. 29.
Reeder’s bid for sheriff comes after an 18-year career at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, which he left to take the chief deputy position in Laurens after Reynolds was elected. On July 20, 2018, Reynolds terminated Reeder and has not hired a new chief deputy. Reeder currently works with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator and is assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as a drug enforcement task force officer.
Reynolds said the termination was over a disagreement over Reeder’s job performance. Reeder did not respond to messages left at his phone number, nor an email sent to the email address listed on his Facebook page.
Former LCSO Capt. Ted Richardson has also thrown his hat in the ring for sheriff. Currently working as the school resource officer at Laurens Elementary School, Richardson has a 27-year career in law enforcement, with 23 of those years spent at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Richardson’s announcement came Feb. 17 on his Facebook campaign page. In his campaign video, he said if he’s elected he’d like to implement a community deputy program and focus on increasing alcohol and drug education, along with starting a vehicle fatality task force to focus on reducing wreck-related deaths.
“I truly believe that when all aspects of our community are working together to solve a problem, the sky is the limit for our county,” he said.
The statewide primary is on June 9, with any runoff elections on June 23. The general election is Nov. 3.