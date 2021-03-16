Three candidates have filed to run for former Calhoun Falls Town Councilman Wayne Pless’ seat, and residents will decide among them on April 6.
Pless died at age 64 on Jan. 8, which left a vacancy on council. Pless was elected in 2016 and was unopposed when he ran for reelection in 2019. Whoever wins the April 6 election will serve for the remainder of this term.
Courtney Cade, 37, filed to run when she was inspired by the lack of things to do in town for the five children she shares with her husband.
“My kids always complain there’s nothing to do, and I’ve always seen so much potential in town,” she said.
A Calhoun Falls native, Cade serves on the board of trustees at Calhoun Falls Charter School and volunteers with the area’s chamber of commerce. She said when she grew up, there was more to engage with as a teen. She wants to see summer job opportunities for young people, and mentorship groups in the style of the Boys and Girls Club to provide organized, structured activities for children.
“I also want to bring back the neighborhood watch,” she said.
Part of civic pride, she said, is looking out for your community and speaking out when you see something illegal or dangerous happening. She said she wants to get people involved in helping protect their neighborhoods from crime.
This is Cade’s first time running for public office, and she said she’s excited for the opportunity to serve her hometown.
“I just want to build our town back,” she said.
Howard Harmon, 58, is also a native of the town. A pastor at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Harmon said he started the church’s youth outreach ministry, which has focused on providing mentorship and events for children.
“My main target, if elected, is to see Calhoun Falls back on its feet with a grocery store,” he said.
Harmon is married with one child and works for Flexible Technologies. He said he’s been active in his community through his ministry work, which began in 2002.
“I’ve seen where things have fallen off,” he said. “I think we need a little more hands-on leadership.”
Harmon said if elected, the first thing he wants to do is listen. Before acting or taking any steps to improve the town, he wants to hear what residents want to see done, and shape his politics off their feedback. He said the way to bring Calhoun Falls back is by tackling one problem in the community at a time, rather than trying to fix multiple issues at once.
“If we all get together with one community cause, we can challenge our problems one by one,” he said.
LaSean Tutt, 49, was inspired to run by her 9-year-old son.
“My son told me I could make a difference,” she said.
For a while now, her son has been driven to help in his community, and Tutt said she’s been fully supportive. She helped him set up a blessing box downtown that has nonperishable foods for those in need, and before that, she helped him give out school supplies and masks when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“He asked me ‘Mommy, what could we do,’” she said.
Tutt had run for office three times previously and wasn’t intending on running again, but her son’s persistence and desire to help the town drove her to file for this race.
“We can build tomorrow together, but that takes everybody in the town pulling up their sleeves and doing our part for the community,” she said.
She said her campaign is about inspiring the town to collective action, in the hopes that together, through community service, they can fix the issues they see in their community.
“One of the biggest claims is that we need businesses to come in, but how can businesses come in if people aren’t taking care of their property and if drugs are rampant,” she said.