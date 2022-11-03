There are a couple of days left to vote early before Election Day on Tuesday, but so far, thousands have cast their ballots early in the Lakelands.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9% of registered voters in Greenwood County had voted — 4,152 ballots. Early voting started Oct. 24 and ends at 6 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to being able to cast ballots at the main elections office, Greenwood County has three early voting centers, open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registered voters can vote early at the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 600 Monument St., Suite 13; The Venue at 115 Hampton Ave., Greenwood; the Ninety Six Visitor's Center at 97 Main St., East, Ninety Six; and the Ware Shoals Community Library at 54 Greenwood Ave. S., Ware Shoals.
Voters in Abbeville County can cast their votes up to 6 p.m. Saturday at the county administrative complex at 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville. More than 1,800 voters had been through during early voting; more than 10% of registered voters in Abbeville County, according to elections Director Randy Curtis.
In McCormick County, more than 1,600 people had voted by Thursday afternoon. Early voting there is at the county administrative complex at 610 S. Mine St.
For polling locations, sample ballots and other election-related information, visit scvotes.gov.