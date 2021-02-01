WARE SHOALS — Cars were wrapped around the Ware Shoals High School parking lot on Friday as students and staff distributed boxes of food for the community. The opportunity for the Farmers to Families event came from a grant partnership with Save the Children.
There were 1,100 boxes of food to be distributed, filled with chicken strips, fruit, vegetables and dairy products. All people had to do was show up, no names or documentation was required.
“We’re excited and proud of this,” Fay Sprouse, Greenwood County School District 51, said. “We appreciate the volunteers.”
Wearing vests with “Squad 51” on the back, the group of students — who do service projects and volunteer work in Ware Shoals — hoisted boxes full of food into the cars of people lined up. Teachers and staff directed traffic to keep the cars moving.
Amani McCullough, a 10th-grader at Ware Shoals High, is part of Squad 51.
“There were more people here this year,” McCullough said. “It feels good to help people in need from Ware Shoals.”
Will Hudgens was there to collect food for his family, and he’s looking forward to eating the fruit in the box.
“This is great for the community,” Hudgens said. “It helps during these trying times.”
Chris Johnston, athletic director at Ware Shoals High School, said these types of projects are common in Ware Shoals.
“It’s called Hornets’ pride,” he said.