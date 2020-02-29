Woodfields Elementary ended Black History Month by creating quilt squares, self-portraits, sculptures, black history projects and by inviting black professionals from the community to speak to students of all grade levels.
The festivities are a part of the school’s Black History Museum Walk, which it has done for the past three years.
“This is a big day for us,” said Travis Blizzard, Woodfields Elementary principal.
Preparations for the Black History Museum Walk began in July, Blizzard said. He and a group of grade level leads collaborated with Betty Strange, Woodfields Elementary art teacher, to discuss what influential black artists and figures they wanted to teach students about.
This year differs from past Black History Museum Walks because Woodfields applied for, and received, a Distinguished Arts Program Grant. Because of the grant, the school was “able to take and expand on some of the materials and products the kids use to make artwork.” The grant also allowed students to make more artwork to put on walls throughout the school.
The black history program consisted of fourth- and fifth-graders dressing up like, or creating digital presentations of, influential black people from history and teaching what they learned to lower grade levels.
Christi Louden, Greenwood County School District 50 superintendent of human resources, and Christopher Thomas, Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site director, spoke to students Friday afternoon.
Blizzard invites black professionals from the community so students can “kind of get more one-on-one time and can ask questions to help them become successful too.”