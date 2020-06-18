When a 21-year-old Ray Brooks went to basic training in Fort Jackson in 1970, he endured South Carolina’s summer heat and fall frigidness.
“It was so hot down there,” he said. “Then we got froze to death in October.”
The hot and cold weather prompted Brooks to pray, and he told God that if he could get out of South Carolina alive he would never come back again. His prayer made his hiring as Piedmont Technical College’s president in 2008 “ironic.”
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d come back over here working,” he said.
Now after 13 years of serving as president, Brooks announced his December retirement to PTC’s Area Commission on Tuesday during their regular monthly meeting. His announcement will mark the third time he’s retired, but he said somebody told him that third times a charm.
Brooks contemplated retirement four years ago because funding for the O’Dell Center wasn’t concrete. Teijin — which donated $25,000 toward the construction of the center — had not announced it was coming to Greenwood, the college had soft funding commitments from the state and the capital project sales tax had not passed yet.
“I thought ‘Well I’m just going to go ahead and retire because none of this stuff is going to materialize,’” he said.
By the time Brooks had given the commission his retirement request, everything began to fall into place. Teijin announced it was coming, the college got the commitment for funding from the state and the capital project sales tax passed. The new developments led to him talking to his wife, Pam, and ultimately rescinding his retirement request.
“I had been here working on this for years and I wanted to see it through till its end,” he said. “It just seemed like the stars lined up.”
The Brookses are currently leasing a house because they sold their initial one two years ago when Brooks pondered retirement the first time. Their lease ends in December, so Brooks thought the timing worked perfectly.
Brooks came to Piedmont Tech when he was 56 years old, and he expected to work until he turned 62 or 65, but he enjoyed working at the college so much that he ended working there longer.
He and Pam attended technical colleges in Georgia, and Brooks credits their time at their respective colleges for changing the direction of their lives.
“It had a profound impact on the opportunities that were available to us,” Brooks said.
Before coming to Greenwood, he worked at the technical college he once attended, Walker County Area Vocational Technical School in Rock Spring, Georgia. Because his dad fooled with cars when he was younger, Brooks began to tinker with things, which led to him going to mechanic school.
From there, he taught part time at a high school, which he loved because he enjoyed teaching people about cars as much as he liked working on them. He taught at the high school for two or three years, but then his old instructor from mechanic school called and told him that he and the other instructor for the class were retiring and opening up their own business. Both instructors leaving left an opening which he applied for and got. He taught at the school, while also working toward a degree at a junior college.
“The stars sort of lined up once I got there at the technical school,” he said.
Brooks taught at Walker for eight or nine years, until the school announced it would begin night school and needed an evening coordinator. Since he had just received his degree, he applied for and got the job. To this day, he said that’s one of his best jobs because nobody reported to him.
“I didn’t have any responsibilities other than taking care of students’ needs and making sure doors were unlocked and locked when everybody left,” he said.
He acknowledged his work hours were quite weird because they were reminiscent of a second shift job’s hours. He went to work at 2 p.m. and didn’t knock off until 10:30 or 11 p.m. By this time, the Brookses had their only son, Ben. He stayed in this role for a couple years, until the daytime coordinator moved on, so he then applied for that position and got it. The only caveat about taking the daytime coordinator position is that he had to get his master’s degree while working in the role.
Brooks served as the daytime coordinator for two years until the director of the school left, which encouraged him to apply for that position. At 34 years old, he became the director of the technical school that was his alma mater.
“I thought that was pretty cool,” he said.
He worked as director for about a year, and after that, the school became a part of the state system and Georgia started the technical college system. From that point on, he was considered the president of the school and not the director. The school’s name also changed to the Walker Technical Institute. He stayed in that job for 23 years until he retired because he didn’t agree with the direction of Georgia’s technical school system.
“I thought ‘I could retire or I could stay here and be frustrated, or I could retire and go somewhere else,’” he said.
It just so happened that Brooks knew the guy who was helping PTC find a new president. When he got the call, he asked his friend, “Where in the world is Greenwood?” He referenced the basic training he did in Fort Jackson for the U.S. Army Reserve and how he didn’t hear about Greenwood when he was there. Even with initial skepticism, he went, interviewed and got the job.
“It’s probably been one of the high points in my professional career,” he said.
Coming from a college that was in the community where he was born and raised to Greenwood made Brooks anxious. He remembered what his dad used to tell him, “If you always take the high road then you’ll always end up at the right place.”
Brooks seemingly ended up in the right place, and he said it’s been a wonderful opportunity with staff and faculty that he can’t say enough about. He credits the staff and faculty with helping modernize the college, which included replacing facilities that weren’t up to the standard students needed. He applauded them for helping the college survive the 2008 economic crisis when the budget got cut and abiding by the lean principle. The lean principle looks at data, how a group quantifies things, how a group cost things out and it makes sure things are working against a standard.
“You measure them and then you use those results to improve,” he said. “It gives you a common language across the entire college, so when you’re talking to people it’s not like somebody is talking something foreign.”
For their implementation of the lean principle, PTC won the Community College Futures Assembly National Bellwether Award in 2013. Brooks said its is the only school in South Carolina to ever win the Bellwether Award.
“It got people thinking differently about how they conduct business, and it gives you a different perspective on how to operate,” he said.
He commended the staff and faculty to their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he thinks the new coronavirus is going to reform education in ways that it could never have been reformed in the past.
“It’s awful but I think it’s moving colleges, universities, public school systems and the whole education spectrum out of their comfort zone and forcing us to look at doing things in ways we’ve never done it before,” he said. “A lot of those things that we’re doing today will continue on, and I think the new normal has yet to be defined in education in a lot of areas.”
The thing Brooks has enjoyed most about his job is seeing students grow and develop. He often saw them come into the college timid, but when they walk across the stage and get good job in the community, they become proud of themselves and their accomplishments.
“I don’t think there is any segment of education that more profoundly impacts the quality of life of an individual in a short amount of time as what takes place at a two year community or technical college,” he said.
Now with a grandson, Greyson, Brooks hopes to spend more time with him. He and Pam will be moving into a house in Ringgold, Georgia after their house’s lease is up. He will be eight miles away from Ben and Greyson, who live in LaFayette, Georgia.
“I really look forward to hearing all the wonderful things that are going to happen here in South Carolina, especially with PTC,” he said. “We plan to come back from time to time. We made some wonderful friends here that we’re going to dearly miss. At the end of the day, it all comes back to wanting to refocus on family.”
If you need him, Brooks can be found working on his 1963 Ford Galaxie, his 1964 Mustang convertible or kicking back and relaxing in Ringgold or on Ben and his wife’s farm in LaFayette.