Expressions of creativity filled the cultural district Thursday evening. Rain didn’t dampen turnout.
It was the third annual Uptown Greenwood Art Walk, in partnership with Lander University Art and Design.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 2:52 am
Lander University art students and area guild artists’ works were highlighted at The Arts Center of Greenwood, Main and Maxwell gallery and retail shop, Flynn’s on Maxwell Uptown Wine and Beer, Sundance Gallery, Good Times Brewing and The Mill House.
“Feedback I’ve gotten is that it’s magical and beautiful,” said Lander art student Kephira Davis, whose large-scale paintings filled the special exhibits gallery at the Arts Center with a palette of sunset-inspired hues: sky blue, lavender, pinks and soft oranges.
“The painting of me and my mom is close to home,” Davis said. “I would put my hand on her chest to fall asleep.”
When making art, Davis said she often wonders how it will turn out once finished.
“I guess it’s kind of like showing off your kid,” Davis said, noting she couldn’t pick a favorite among her paintings. “We’re so diverse in the things that we art students do. In ways, my photography echoes my paintings.”
Among art walk visitors were Nick Rice, Asheton Rice and Liam Poole, age 8. The Rices are artists themselves, potters.
“I’ve done photography before and we take pictures of our pottery,” Asheton Rice. “I really love the photography here. I’m a huge fan.”
Art walk visitor Patricia Pena said she was impressed by the Latino representation among emerging artists exhibited.
“They are very talented and there’s a lot of imagination,” Peña said. “I love the piñatas, (by Jessica Duran) with the soccer balls, the pigs, and other nods to the culture.”
Food trucks with barbecue and frozen treats added to the experience, along with live music from Pope and Bert at Good Times Brewing.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.
