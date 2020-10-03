The deadline to register to vote online or by fax or email for the general election is at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Monday is the last day to register by mail as long as it is postmarked by Monday’s date.
Absentee voting begins Oct. 5 at the county’s voter registration office. Registered voters can also request an absentee by mail ballot.
Greenwood County will open an additional in-person absentee voting site at 314 Main St. in Greenwood. This precinct will feature twice as many voting machines as the main office but will only be open for in-person voting. Change of name or address, provisional balloting or dropping off a mail-in ballot can only happen at the main voter registration office at 600 Monument St., Suite 113.
When voters go to cast a ballot whether absentee or on Election Day, voters will be required to show photo identification. Acceptable photo ID would be a driver’s license, DMV ID card, voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or a U.S. passport.
Voters who haven’t cast a ballot this year will encounter new voting machines. The state now employs voting devices that record the voter’s selections on a paper ballot which is then placed in a ballot scanner that records and secures the ballot.
Greenwood County voters also will have to cast write-in votes for some elections. No candidates filed for soil and water commission creating a write-in only election. Also, Greenwood County School District 50 Seat 4 also will have no candidate on the ballot after the death of Claude Wright.