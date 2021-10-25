NINETY SIX — The last names might be spelled slightly different, but the message is clear: “No one fights alone.”
That was the slogan on the purple shirts family members wore Saturday at the town park when embarking on a walk through Ninety Six as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The walk was a memorial for Felicia “LeeLee” Rayford and Edith “Ted” Raiford, who both lost their lives in domestic violence-related killings. Felicia was killed in a murder-suicide in November 2013 in Ware Shoals, and Edith was killed in September 1992 in the Country Homes neighborhood in Greenwood.
“The biggest thing we wanted to do is come together as a family and show that, even though we’ve lost them, people know no one fights alone,” walk organizer Tara Anderson said. “I don’t think there was necessarily anything we could have done differently to prevent us losing them, but domestic violence is an issue that’s not fully known. It can be verbal or physical. With these two instances, they turned into the worst measures with us losing family members.”
Anderson, a cousin of both women, said the different spellings of last names depended on the gender in the family. Most of the women spelled their name Rayford, while most of the men spelled it Raiford.
“But we are still the same family,” Anderson said. “We’re a very close family. We celebrate every holiday, every birthday, everything together.”
Before Felicia died, she earned her certification as a pharmacy technician at Piedmont Tech.
“Felicia was the life of the party,” Anderson said. “She was just working and living life. Now we’re here without either one of those. We do have the memories, and we do have her grandkids here who look so much like her.”
Fran Johnson was related to both of the women who were killed.
“Basically, it’s important that the awareness be out there,” Johnson said. “This is still a big issue, and there is help. We want everybody to understand that you do not have to be stuck in the situation that you are in. You need to reach out as soon as possible, and there are people out there who are willing to help.”
Johnson said domestic violence awareness needs to improve, but, with social media, there is more awareness and more opportunities for people to get help.
“Now it’s OK to talk. It’s OK to tell,” Johnson said. “It’s OK to talk to a friend or reach out to an agency for help.”
Johnson grew up with Felicia, and said the family spent Sundays together. Johnson also went to school with Felicia.
“We were more like sisters than cousins,” Johnson said.
Tonya Thomas was one of Edith’s sisters. She has a message for people.
“If they are in a domestic violence relationship, please seek help and get out,” Thomas said. “I know they say it’s hard when you love somebody, but love doesn’t work.”
Edith’s mom, Shirley Ross, attended the memorial walk. She said Edith “was a loving child.”
Ross and other family members were in the house when Edith was killed.
“That was just a sad situation she was in,” Ross said. “We didn’t realize it was as bad as it was until it happened.”
Ross said Edith’s boyfriend “came into her life as a good person.”
“That’s the way we were trying to treat him,” Ross said. “But I guess his mind just flipped out. We were all home when it happened. Her daughter was there. My daughter was there.”
Ross said the situation was hard and that family members were encouraged to seek counseling.
“Me, myself, I trust in God,” Ross said. “And he brought us through it. There were some bad days and some good days, but he worked it out for us. I still have memories of it, but he still brings me through it. Without him, I couldn’t make it.”