A hobby horse, leather, makeup and pole dancing had one thing in common — fighting sexual abuse.
Beyond Abuse’s Lip Sync Battle on Saturday featured several teams at Piedmont Technical College’s Medford Center to raise funds for the agency’s mission.
Team Lonza, which performed Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” won the people’s choice award; Teresa Weston Clark was first runner-up with her version of “I Know I’ve Been Changed”; and the Woodfields Highfliers from Woodfields Elementary School won the grand champion award with its version of “Joyful Joyful.”
“Oh, it exceeded my expectations. I knew the performances were going to be great, but pulling it all out, it definitely turned out to be a huge success,” said Deborah Parks, executive director of Beyond Abuse.
The idea for a lip sync contest was originally scheduled for April 2020, but that was canceled because of COVID-19, Parks said. Beyond Abuse raised up to $30,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships and donations.
A team from Fuji donned faux spandex, leather and makeup to perform as KISS and present its version of “Dr. Love.” The team has performed several times to help Beyond Abuse in its mission. Teresa Carlisle said the group always looks for something different and off the wall. KISS makes for good costumes.
It’s a fun event to get together with friends, said Vickie Seagle.
Big hair and bright neon spandex reappeared from the ‘80s, as a group performing “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John featured a dance routine that featured a brief pole dance. It prompted the emcee to identify the gym that offers pole dancing classes.
Max Crawford with WC Fiber used a cowboy outfit and a hobby horse for his performance of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.
“It’s a wonderful cause and if I can help out by dancing like a fool, it’s the least I can do,” he said.
