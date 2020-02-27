Oscar-winning filmmaker Marshall Curry remembers visiting his grandfather, Ravenel Boykin Curry Jr., in Greenwood when he was younger.
When Marshall was 6 years old, his grandfather would take him and his siblings to the nearest 7-Eleven for ICEEs, and on their way back home, he would let them take turns steering his car.
Ravenel Curry Jr. was a World War II veteran who served as a community leader and businessman with Citizens Trust Co. before dying in 2012 at the age of 96. The insurance, employee benefit and property management business was started by Maj. Ravenel Boykin Curry in the 1920s.
Marshall grew up in Summit, New Jersey because his father, Ravenel Boykin Curry III, moved to New York in his 20s to work and try his hand at different entrepreneurial projects. Marshall found his father’s tenacity to move away from South Carolina, and the family business at Citizens Trust Company, motivated him to chase his dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Ravenel Boykin Curry III faced obstacles and failures while in New York, and Marshall said seeing his father fail helped him understand that failure is “okay sometimes, as long as you don’t give up.” Boykin Curry III did not give up, he and his wife, Beth — a Chesterfield native — founded asset management firm Eagle Capital Management in 1988. Marshall’s brother, Ravenel Boykin Curry IV, is currently a partner at Eagle Capital.
When Marshall decided to make his first film titled “Street Fight”, his father was surprised, because filmmaking was not something that people in his family or circle of friends really did. Nevertheless, his father remained supportive as Marshall’s films began to garner positive reviews and award nominations.
“I think he was pleased that I found something that I loved and was pretty good at,” he said.
When Marshall made “Street Fight,” which follows the 2002 mayoral campaign in Newark, New Jersey and former U.S. Sen. Corey Booker, he lacked a team and had no experience shooting or editing film.
“It was mostly me filming by myself, day after day, in Newark, New Jersey,” he said.
“Street Fight” received positive receptions, including an Oscar nomination for best feature documentary in 2006, for the film’s grittiness and roughness. Since the film, Marshall has been able to work with better equipment and “really skilled partners,” so his newer films, such as “If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front” and “A Night at the Garden” have much higher production values — by and large. While the production values of his films have increased, Marshall still tries “to make sure that the films retain a sense of intimacy and realness.”
“That’s really what makes me love a film,” he said.
That sense of intimacy and realness helped fuel the idea for Marshall’s Oscar-winning live-action short film “The Neighbor’s Window.” Marshall developed the idea for the film after listening to a podcast called “Love and Radio” years ago. In the episode, a woman told a story about being frustrated with her life as a mother of young kids and having a couple in their 20s move in across the street. The woman, from her apartment building window, develops a “rear window-style obsession” watching the couple. This scenario served as the seed for the film’s 20-minute script.
“The story overall is in some ways an allegory for the way that we see other people’s lives,” he said. “Either by spying into their windows, bumping into them at the grocery store or seeing photos of their vacation on social media — those glimpses never tell the whole story,” he said.
Marshall, his wife, Elizabeth Martin — who executive produced “The Neighbor’s Window” — and the rest of his team at Marshall Curry Productions plan on continuing to tell stories through non-fiction films such as “Street Fight” and fiction films such as “The Neighbor’s Window.”
Marshall wants future filmmakers to know that filmmaking is “harder than it looks from the outside.” He also said the No. 1 personality trait of a good filmmaker is tenacity “because there are so many obstacles to making good films and the only way to get around them is through showing up and pushing day after day.” He encourages people who may have thought about filmmaking as a career to try it because equipment has become so cheap, yet so high quality, that it is available to people in ways that it was not 10 or 20 years ago.
And for Greenwood?
“I’m sure I’ll be back sometime to revisit again,” Marshall said.