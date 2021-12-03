Emerald High School’s thrift shop, the Vintage Viking, benefits its students in many ways.
Need a shirt for an interview? Thrift shop.
Closet looking stale? Thrift shop.
Dress code violation? Thrift shop.
Learning skills for post-high school life? Thrift shop.
Students in the work-readiness program run the shop — sorting donations by color, washing them, sorting them by size, hanging them and then keeping them organized on the racks.
The thrift shop began after Laura Padgett, instructor of work readiness, and Deana Coker, transition teacher, attended a statewide conference where school-based enterprises were being promoted. The idea of the thrift shop emerged, the teachers posted about the idea on social media and very quickly, bags of donations filled Padgett’s classroom.
The work-readiness students are on a non-diploma track, and spend time learning skills and then using them in the community. The students work during the day at numerous locations in Greenwood, such as Publix, Food Lion, the Hospice Store and others.
“So we practice skills right here at school that then go transfer out into the community for job sites,” Padgett said.
Rahmear Hunt is one of the students who work in the thrift shop, but he’s also taken advantage of the offerings. He mentioned he got a few shirts from the thrift shop before a job interview.
“People feel very comfortable coming here and still like that,” Hunt said, later adding it gave him confidence.
The Vintage Viking has been embraced by the school and the community.
Coker said the first week it opened, she would look up and there’d be 40 students in the shop looking around. When the announcement is made that the shop is open, she said, students come in droves.
Students come looking for trendy clothes, sometimes bringing in pieces from their own closets to donate. That plays into the school’s fair trade designation, and the thrift shop is one of the projects that maintain the designation.
Students find prom dresses there, coats for chilly weather, appropriate clothes when they don’t meet dress code, or staple pieces when they’re in an emergency. Students can also find toiletry and hygiene products in the Vintage Viking.
Coker mentioned a time when a teacher emailed her about a student who was heading to the thrift shop for a pair of shoes.
“He said ‘He’s going to look like he’s not in need but there are extenuating circumstances,’” she recalled. Come to find out, the students’ guardian had kicked him out of the house the night before. He had on a pair of slides, but needed tennis shoes for marching band.
“So he came down here, found him a cute little pair of tennis shoes and was on his way,” Coker said.
The community at large is willing to help, too.
Media specialist Kay LeRoy heard the shop needed clothes for younger people and reached out to her daughter, who created a logo of a Viking wearing a scarf and top hat.
That image was spread on social media and LeRoy’s niece in another part of the state saw a post and sent clothes over Thanksgiving.
Whenever a post is shared on social media, donations pour in.
The shop has gotten donations from Harris Baptist Church, Duke Energy and Coronaca Baptist Church. The racks were provided by Greenwood Supply.
Donations are needed, particularly winter weather clothes, and can be dropped off at the school’s front office.