The Sunshine House, a day care company founded in Greenwood, is being sued following an incident in one of the company’s Aiken schools.
A lawsuit from parent Ashana Odom was filed Wednesday in Aiken County against the company, as well as former teacher D’Aja Brown and 10 Jane Does.
The lawsuit alleges that Brown grabbed Odom’s 3-year-old child by the arm and “slung (the child) headfirst into a table” on Oct. 21.
A statement sent to the Index-Journal by Sunshine House recounts that on that day, the company reviewed camera footage of the incident at the school and notified state Department of Social Services, Division of Early Care and Education, contacted the parent of the child and placed the teacher on administrative leave.
The teacher was terminated on Oct. 22, the statement says.
“All state and company hiring policies were followed prior to hiring this individual,” the statement reads. “As a state licensed and regulated childcare provider, this process includes a comprehensive criminal background check that includes both in-state and national fingerprint-based criminal history and a child abuse and neglect registry check.”
The lawsuit states this is not the first case of child negligence at this school, located on Summerwood Way in Aiken.
“Today we filed a lawsuit on behalf of this young king and his loving mother, and we demanded the national daycare company finally close this particular location before someone’s child ends up dead,” Justin Bamberg, the lawyer representing Odom, posted Wednesday on Twitter.
According to its website, The Sunshine House was formed in Greenwood in 1975 and now has more than 100 schools in nine states.