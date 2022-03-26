Reading can be taken for granted.
Some people made that mistake. Many of them aim to correct it by returning to classrooms.
Opportunities are available for people of any age, background, culture and training to improve their literacy, whether the issue is reading, digital or workplace literacy.
South Carolina’s literacy rate depends on which source is used. The World Population Review ranks South Carolina at 85.30%, roughly 37th in the nation. Usnews.com ranks South Carolina 42th in literacy. Other sites rank the state 39th or 44th.
The United States moved its worldwide ranking from 11th to 7th. The literacy rate for adults across the U.S. averages 88%. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that four in five U.S. adults (79%) have English literacy skills sufficient to complete tasks that require comparing and contrasting information, paraphrasing or making low-level inferences.
For more accurate and relevant numbers, one might have to talk to local officials. In Abbeville County, roughly 1 in 4 people deal with a degree of illiteracy, said Deborah Ayers, the adult education director with the Abbeville County School District.
Illiteracy can be defined as an inability to read or write well, she said. About 15.69% of people read and write roughly at a ninth-grade level, while an estimated 7.5% read and write at less than a ninth-grade level, Ayers said. The need is critical.
According to Pattie Fender, the Adult Literacy/ESL program coordinator with the Greenwood County Library, the county’s literacy rate is about 16%. That involves people reading at or below a third-grade level. Many people also have a low digital literacy rate.
Literacy can involve more than reading. Travis Blizzard, the principal at the Greenwood County Adult Education Center, said it also involves functioning well in the work environment. That can represent math skills and using digital devices such as computers effectively.
One of the root causes is parents who didn’t get a full education and who didn’t push their children. Then it becomes a cycle. That cycle is what the center aims to break, Ayers said.
Second chancesThe best predictor of a child’s education level is to look at the education level of the parent, Ayers said. She asked, “Can you imagine a 15-year-old saying, ‘Mama, you dropped out at 15. Why can’t I?’”
Years ago, with everyone’s grandparents, reading wasn’t so important as long as a person had a strong back, Ayers said. Now you have to be able to read and write, be computer literate and be able to write a resume. Most restaurants require a diploma or a GED for prospective employees, she said.
One example is when the mills in the Calhoun Falls area shut down. The county saw many cases of fathers and mothers and adult children working there, and suddenly they were out of jobs, Ayers said.
So many things take young people’s minds from education. She said some teenagers get a job so they can make a car payment.
They think, “If I can get a job, I can buy that truck or car that I want.” Often, the center gets 17-year-old students who came at their parents’ prompting, but they don’t care. Then they come back at 24 years old because they see “I can’t get a job or I have a child and I can’t support them.”
“It’s amazing how much they mature from 17 to 24,” Ayers said.
In many cases, people don’t think about the implications not being able to read can have. Ayers recalled an incident years ago when she was in a grocery store and a man was looking at the canned milk aisle and asked, “Miss, can you help me? My wife told me to bring home some milk for our baby. She said it’s not the Carnation, the canned milk.”
He selected a can of condensed milk and asked, “Is this what she asked for?” He was looking for baby formula, but he couldn’t read the labels, she said.
The center has people in their 70s who want to get either a GED for a sense of pride, or they want to read their Bible or they want to learn to read so they can help children. She said in some cases, members of the older generation are helping their grandchildren get through school.
Occasionally, people say, “I don’t need to know math, because I have a calculator, or I have a calculator on my phone.”
Employers want a skilled workforce, and it’s important for people to get high school credentials and to learn how to read, she said.
Students in Debbie Cape’s pre-GED class are working on that. Nancy Miller, Charles Crawford and Willie Ware sat at tables while Cape presented a word problem during a math lesson. They had pens and papers out, but they also had a calculator close by.
Books were scattered on the tables. They ran the gamut from a thesaurus to books on reading and pre-GED manuals.
Cape presented a question regarding how many videos you can purchase at Best Buy for $50. Glancing at the textbook, she added: “Now you know how old this book is.”
“I’ve got to refresh a lot of stuff,” said Miller, who is 73 years old. She hopes to take the GED next year. She has attended classes at the Abbeville Adult Education Center since February.
“All of my grandchildren are high school graduates and I have one grandchild in college, so I thought, ‘Why doesn’t mom get a degree, too?’” she said.
Crawford also wants to earn his GED. He has been attending classes since 2015. Lauding him for his perseverance, Cape said, “He is one of the faithful.”
Cape helps you learn, Ware said. He is not saying he couldn’t have learned the lessons in high school, but he admitted he didn’t apply himself.
“I was never a good reader. I am reading more, and I pay attention to what I’m reading,” he said, noting his favorite subjects are sports and science.
“I get satisfaction by coming to class and being around others,” said Ware, who occasionally speaks at his church. “At 66, it’s good to get up and have things to do.”
Building your skillsDedication is evident among students and teachers at the literacy program offered by the Greenwood County Library.
It is designed for adult learners, adult literacy and ESL — English as a Second Language — classes, Fender said. Instruction is on a one-on-one tutor basis and in small classrooms.
Students run the gamut from those who speak little English and others who can almost translate between English and their primary language. Fender said most ESL students are Latinx. The program used to have several Japanese students, until Fuji announced its closing. Most of those students have returned to Japan.
COVID-19 also took a toll. She said several Vietnamese and Cambodian students left. Before COVID-19, the program had up to 30 tutors and 65 students, largely evenly split between adult learners and ESL students. Now the program has about 10 tutors.
Two one-hour classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, in the morning and afternoon. Another class meets Wednesday afternoons. Classes can have up to six students. Other tutors meet students throughout the week for sessions ranging from 60 to 90 minutes.
People who wish to volunteer need to speak English, but no teaching background is needed, and neither is a college degree, she said. Volunteers will be trained to work with adult learners. People just need to read well and have a desire to help someone read.
“If they are willing to learn and are willing to get to know a student on a one-on-one basis, then I can teach them what they need to know to be a tutor,” Fender said.
Training can take 12 hours. Many volunteers are retired and wanted to help.
“Anything we can do literacy-wise to get people involved in volunteering is good,” said Tracey Ouzts, the director of the Greenwood County Library. “The more we can do, the better. Illiteracy in Greenwood has always been high. It’s important to do everything we can.”
Greenwood’s illiteracy rate is estimated at 16%, she said, or roughly 1 in 6 adults.
“I am just proud of the (library’s) program,” Ouzts said. “There aren’t many such programs in South Carolina that have a department dedicated to adult education.”
Tutor Martha Vincent teaches ESL and adult literacy. She recalled working with a Vietnamese student.
“He was a joy, because he was motivated to study,” she said. “He’d say, ‘Can you give me more homework?’ He was like a sponge. He just soaked it up.” He is in college now.
Another student is a senior citizen who is determined to pass her GED, she said. The student has passed the science and social studies sections. She’s studying for the writing section.
Jill Koczwara recalled a student who had come to the library because she wanted to read to her grandchildren.
“I was a reading specialist, but teaching adults is different from teaching a 7- to 8-year-old,” Koczwara said. “This is a challenge. I think personally when she (the student) was in school, there was no individual instruction. She’s come along.
“I thank her because she makes me feel like I’m important. The student has learned how to read a menu and can order on her own. She also can keep track of her bills.”
Dedication can be inspiring. Tutor Patricia Mellette said she works with two single mothers, both working six days per week, including overtime. One reports for work at 3:30 a.m., and the other does so at 5:30 a.m. They work, they take care of their families, and they show up at the library.
“They try very hard, and they have a wonderful sense of humor about it,” Mellette said. “We laugh and try to move forward.
“These people want to learn, to assimilate and be part of society. They just need a little help.”
That little bit of help means a lot. Sophie Paget Delattre moved to Greenwood from France two years ago. She said she learned English in school. She struggles with vocabulary and pronunciation.
“In everyday life, I still have difficulty to understand and be understood,” she said.
It’s disappointing when you try and people don’t understand, said Bellem Rios, who came to Greenwood from Mexico. She has been a student for three years. Her goal is to improve her pronunciation.
“It’s difficult when you’re an adult because your ear is not the same,” she said. “Children can pick it up more easily. You think you’re doing great, then you see children and they don’t understand. I wanted to speak nice English.”
It’s nice to have a place to visit every week to talk and learn verbs, both present and past tenses, she said.
“I always have something to read at home. I enjoy audiobooks,” she said.
She can’t really practice at home, because her children speak Spanish, so the library is her place to practice.
“The most important thing is to find friends here,” Rios said. “I think it’s great for all kinds of people. You can be from here or another place, you can find friends, and you can learn.”
Vonda Weeks came to Greenwood from Brazil. She learned of the library’s program from her husband and the newspaper. She has been studying for four years. Her goal is to improve her English. She works as a “cleaner lady.” She hopes to get a job working as a caretaker for the elderly.
Delattre, Weeks and Rios all speak English well, albeit with their native accents, which sometimes results in emphasizing wrong syllables or unfamiliar rhythms in their speech. Wrong words or verb tenses occasionally crop up, but their work with the tutors is obvious.
Tutor Brenda Wulfkotte acknowledges the difficulty ESL students have. Most of the English vocabulary makes no sense, unlike French or Spanish, which she said are more sensible. Her comment sparked a brief discussion among the tutors regarding the many ways to spell words, such as right (right, rite, write and wright).
Listening to the conversation, Delattre indicated French can be difficult.
In some cases, embarrassment arises over not understanding people who speak so fast. Fender said she has seen lots of progress with students’ pronunciation, even if they don’t think so.
Rewarding effortsSuccess can be measured in small ways. Wulfekott recalled a student who could sight-read eight words. She worked on expanding his vocabulary and recognizing words.
“I’m not stupid,” the student said. “I just can’t read.” He admitted he couldn’t get into his lessons at school.
“My first year with him, he came in and said that he had bought a birthday card for his wife,” Wulfekott said. “’Brenda, I could read every word in that card,’” the student said.
Another student read his first book with Wulfekott. She said it was “The Giving Tree.”
“He struggled with the first two pages, then all of a sudden, it clicked. He was sitting up straighter and turning pages,” she said. He received a certificate denoting his accomplishment.
At least four ESL students have earned citizenship, Fender said.
“Being able to read and write effectively and use a computer to fill out a job application ... allows everyone to work on their piece of the American dream,” she said.
At Abbeville’s program, Ayers said she is proud of the instructors. They don’t just care about their students’ education, they care about the whole person.
That includes working with a student who has to work overtime, who doesn’t get off until 3 a.m. and they come to class sleepy or don’t have groceries or they are worried about the electric bill or being evicted from their home.
“Education is important, but you can’t teach people reading if they have major problems that are affecting their lives,” Ayers said.
The center’s goal is trying to make lessons individualized. If a student is interested in a welding career, those at the center try to determine that career pathway, or they determine what a student would need to do to go into the military.
Sometimes the motivation they need is to say, “I can do this,” she said.
Ayers pointed out posters on the rear wall of her office featuring graduates. People will see someone they know and think, “I know her and they got their GED. If they can do it, I can do it.”
“If you make a difference in one student’s life, that’s success,” she said.
Success is not always a GED. Sometimes when students come in and are not able to read anything, and they read their first book or they’re able to make gains on a test, that’s success.
“When a mom gets her GED or learns to read better, we’re not just affecting her, we’re affecting her family. That’s success to me,” Ayers said.
Education is a game-changer for students, no matter what level or how they progressed, Blizzard said.
“Success may mean a job,” he said. “That’s a success story, because we want students to attain employment and to attain the certification they need. We get the same reward with every success we see in our students. You help them feel successful. That’s our goal.”