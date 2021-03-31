ABBEVILLE — “Home, sweet home” signs could be popular with the opening of The Refinery, Abbeville’s first housing development in decades.
Backers of the 60-unit development expect to start pre-leasing by the end of the summer or early autumn. Construction work is slightly ahead of schedule and could be finished in the fourth quarter, according to Tonya Haddock of Cadence Development, and Ed Paul with the National Housing Trust, which are partners on the project. Some landscaping work might continue into 2022, Paul said.
The development is at the intersection of Chestnut and Washington streets, with two 30-unit structures on lots that used to be the site of textile buildings and a cottonseed oil refinery, hence the project’s name, “The Refinery.”
It will feature a mix of apartments with one, two or three bedrooms, with most of the units being two to three bedrooms, Paul said. It is oriented toward families. Up to 85% of apartments are “income restricted” for low- and moderate-income tenants, so there is a cap on rent that can be charged.
About 15% of apartments will be available at market rate, which will be about $100 more than the rents for income-restricted units, he said.
No apartments will be set aside for specific tenants, such as senior citizens or veterans. Paul said that for a senior citizen living on Social Security with $1,500 per month check, a one-bedroom $450 rent is workable.
It’s surprising to get this much interest this early. Nearly 30 people have “cold-called” the city of Abbeville or called Cadence Development to ask about units, Paul said. A website will be set up for people to get information on the development.
Included with the apartments will be a small clubhouse which will contain the management office. Also available will be laundry facilities, a fitness center, and a community space for residents and playgrounds. Outlets in the apartments will feature USB ports, along with granite countertops, handcrafted cabinets and spaces for raised gardens.
One-bedroom units will be 750 square-feet; two-bedroom units will be 950 square-feet: and 3-bedroom units will be 1,100 square feet, Paul said. Rents will range from about $450 for a one-bedroom unit and up to $700 for three bedrooms. Paul said most rents will be between $500-$600.
The developments means 60 new apartments in a town where rental properties don’t stay unleased for long, said Mike Clary, the city’s community development director.
Industrial prospects look at workforce development as a huge part of locating in an area. Housing is a part of it, he said.
The nearly $12 million project is being developed using a mix of state and federal tax credits, Paul said. South Carolina also came out with lower income tax credit that is being used, along with a state historic mill credit which is used for properties used in the textile industry that are being redeveloped.
An unexpected bonus for the site is the existence of a cistern. It’s something no one could have seen until now, Haddock said. The original site was covered in woods and no one could see it. She said the cistern will be converted into an area for people to sit down and enjoy a water feature, such as a fountain.
“We dug up nine basements on one side; the other side contained the crumbling remains of a former cotton warehouse,” Haddock said. Crews are saving bricks from the original building. They will be cleaned for use in various outdoor features for aesthetic curb appeal.
“We’ve had so much interest. We have a pretty healthy waiting list of people interested in this development, who want to move there,” Haddock said, adding that she understands this is the first apartment development permit issued in up to 40 years.
One advantage the development brings is increased property taxes, she said. The site should deliver up to $20,000 a year to the city. Taxes on the original property were barely $1,500 a year.
The Refinery is the first project the Trust and Cadence have worked on, they said. Trust owns a 200-unit property in Anderson, Paul said. It owns 37 properties nationally — up to 5,000 apartment units — that are mostly in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast along the I-95 corridor.
Cadence has worked on 1,100 units with various parties, mostly for-profit developers, Haddock said. For the past five years, the company has focused on working with nonprofits, such as the Trust.
Cadence started looking at Abbeville in 2017, she said. Then, the state had a program for housing that wanted to focus on areas that hadn’t had development in 10 years. Abbeville was one of those areas. She recalled working with city officials to identify properties that would fall under the state’s requirements and the Chestnut and Washington streets site was ideal.
Another site Cadence is looking at is the old Rosenbaum School. Haddock said plans involve developing it as a housing property for senior citizens.
So far, the biggest issue the development has faced is pandemic related. Paul said the markets have been thrown out of whack by increased demand for materials.