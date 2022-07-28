ABBEVILLE
Young eyes settled on the club as a youth gave a few tentative jerks to line up on the ball. Finally satisfied, he followed through. The ball inched forward and fell into the hole.
It was a small success on a small putting green. Coaches and owners of The Range, Abbeville’s first golfing range, hope to see more successes.
The Range opened June 1. Owners Brad and Rachel Stoll, and Brent and Shannon Beiler developed it to offer golf fans a place to practice their skills and to have a good time in a family-friendly atmosphere.
There are few recreational opportunities, but no ranges in the county, Brent said Tuesday. The business is north of Abbeville in the Cold Springs area. People don’t have to go to Stoney Point or Star Fort in Ninety Six to practice.
Initial plans called for a basic grass tee area, he said. After talking with his cousins, he said they decided “maybe we should put some tech into it.” They visited other ranges and decided to add fire pits, then a putting green, and then a space for cornhole and other games. “It grew based on what they saw at other places,” he said.
They started their research last August, and construction started in December, Brent said. The property was part of a cattle farm. An ideal driving range is relatively flat with a downslope. This property was perfect for the range. The road is high and everything slopes away.
What was once part of a cattle farm now features 10 covered golf bays, a putting green as well as a natural Bermuda grass tee area and a retail shop that sells food ranging from pizza and wraps to salads and ice cream, along with merchandise such as shirts, caps and gloves.
On-site tech includes TopTracer technology. Each bay has screens for tracking and tracing shots. Brent said it is the same technology people see on televised golf matches.
Large-screen televisions mirror images on the small screen so family and friends can see how a golfer is doing. Brent recalled laughter from a wedding rehearsal party that booked several bays. The facility can be reserved for corporate events, birthday parties and family events.
There is something for everyone including golfers to people who want to sit beside the fire pits and eat ice cream, he said.
The Range is geared toward everyone from amateurs to dedicated golfers looking to improve their swing to children. Computers offer several options for games, including Go Fish and contests for points.
On Tuesday, about 30 youths milled around during a kids camp led by Jason Allen, the Erskine College golf coach, and some of his students. Brent said spaces filled up so quickly, staff had to turn people away.
Allen had been talking with owners about the college team practicing at the site, he said. During discussion, the idea of providing the kids camp arose.
Teaching fundamentals to kids has been an interesting experience, he said. Some youths might want to pursue the sport. He had seen good hand-eye coordination among students. That’s where it starts in golf.
The Range will be a help for his students, Allen said. Previously, the nearest golfing range was about 30 minutes away. The Range is seven minutes away. Students will even be able to get in practice between classes.
Erskine’s team has about 40 members. Allen said he hopes students will visit The Range three to five times a week once the new term begins. Aside from the game itself, Allen said visits to The Range could be a good opportunity for students who are interested in sports management.
Allen said he is sure his students have memories of when they started playing golf.
Youths gained memories as well, such as one who went from table to table to show off a new friend: a grasshopper perched on his fingertips. A youthful coach from Erskine tried to lure a student into a game involving whether he could pick up all the golf balls on the putting green in 30 seconds. He wasn’t interested.
Another young coach mused to a friend: “Maybe I should have been a leftie. I think I would have putted better.”
So far, Brent has been pleased with customers’ attention. The busiest times are around 8 p.m. The parking lots packs out. He encourages people to register online to assure them of getting access to space.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.