Kenneth Hackett, the Promised Land Community Association’s vice president, said the Promised Land School served a purpose for the community — and can again.
“The Blacks didn’t have a school to go to,” he said. “That was one of the first schools they had down this way to get an education.”
Opened in 1955 to replace an earlier school, the Promised Land School allowed Black people in the Promised Land community to receive an education during segregation. Following integration, the school closed in 1970, but the building remained open and the community used it as a recreational facility for a few years. For more than two decades, the school has remained closed and hasn’t had much upkeep.
The school was donated to the community association in the 1990s.
Hackett and Claude Wright, Greenwood County School District 50 board member and another one of the community association’s members, want to remodel the school into a community center. The center would educate children in the community, offer shelter for picnics, provide recreational sports and programs and keep the youth away from the streets.
“We hope to educate the younger and the older generation, and try to lead them in the right path,” Hackett said.
The lack of funding for the rebuilding of the school has halted all the community association’s momentum, and now Hackett said the school is “in bad shape.” Wright estimated it would cost at least $5 million to remodel it into a community center.
Wright and the community association spoke with city and county officials, state Sen. Floyd Nicholson, at city and council meetings and with the Self Family Foundation about possibly helping with the funding for the remodeling of the school.
“Everybody said they don’t have any money,” Wright said.
People have told the community association to tear down the school and start over from scratch, which Wright doesn’t think is a bad idea, but he said it’s sentimental to some people in the community so they would rather remodel it.
“That’s a landmark for us,” he said. “That’s historical for this community.”
The association raised enough through a GoFundMe page to buy plywood to put over the windows of the school because they were broken, Hackett said.
Wright hopes the school will be remodeled one day, but he doesn’t know if it will in his lifetime.
“It’d be nice for this community,” he said. “A lot of people want it to come back and would like to see that, but we just don’t have the funds.”
Hackett emphasized that African Americans built the Promised Land School, but there isn’t funding to make needed repairs.
To help and donate to the remodeling of the Promise Land School, people can call Wright at 864-223-6565 or Hackett at 864-980-3463. The Promised Land Community Association has a Facebook page that people can visit and keep up to date with as well.