Rain changed the plans of Ware Shoals High School's graduation ceremony Friday night.
It certainly didn't hinder the enthusiasm, though, as many family and friends of graduates filled the school's auditorium after rainy weather forced commencement to be moved from its traditional location on the football field.
Sixty-five graduates walked across the stage, and one seat was left open for Erik Quarles, who died at age 5 in a four-wheeler accident. Quarles would have graduated with the 2022 class, and the seat was occupied by a picture that was frozen in his time.
The student commencement speakers talked about how the school prepared them for the next chapter in their lives.
"Now we are embarking on our own path," valedictorian Melanie Marie Batac said.
Batac said every person wearing a cap and gown is preparing for a successful future, whether it is college or working after high school. She thanked the faculty and staff and other "friendly faces" on campus.
Salutatorian Ellie Elizabeth Lindley said that, when given the opportunity to speak, she began to reflect on her journey to this time in her life.
"It may seem a journey in our lives is coming to an end, but this is only the beginning of the rest of our lives," Lindley said.
She said teachers throughout the journey have challenged her and other students to be lifelong learners.
"Our high school career is officially ending, and we will open new doors and begin to write the next chapters of our lives," Lindley said.
Honor graduate Alexus Jade Hashey said she reminisced as she drove around town about the nearly 16,380 hours of education invested in earning her diploma that will "take her into the next chapter of her life."
She said the students are "all in the midst of turning pages" in their lives, but she offered some words of advice: "Work for your goals, but not at the expense of your precious memories and relationships. ... Challenge yourself, but do not take away the sacred time of being able to live as a child."
Hashey said you cannot succeed without the risk of failure — or have a voice without the risk of criticism.
"You must go out of your shell and take these risks," she said. "People will tell you to do what makes you happy, but sometimes, in order to reach your full potential, you have to do what's uncomfortable, scary and hard. It will pay off in the long run."
