The Museum of Greenwood is observing Black History Month with two exhibits, one with memories and mementos of a Greenwood native and another detailing a community baseball league from Rembert, a community near Sumter.
A free opening reception for both exhibits is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at 106 Main St. in Greenwood.
In the main level exhibit space, Greenwood native Elnita Lipford Williams is sharing with The Museum assorted personal items collected from her childhood to the present: a birth certificate, a balance due bill from Brewer Hospital, her christening gown and other keepsakes, including dolls and model cars.
Williams lives in Florence now.
Marion Smith, The Museum’s exhibits coordinator, said “Memories and Mementos — Treasures from My Life in Greenwood and Beyond” is about remembering that “lives are made up of bits and pieces, representing various seasons in our lives.”
Also opening Thursday, in the upper-level exhibit space, is “The 521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community” detailing the story of an all-black championship baseball team from Rembert that was part of a community baseball league. On Highway 521, there are still remnants of the homemade ballpark with scrap metal baselines and wooden bleachers, where teams of multiple generations of brothers, fathers and sons, played the game.
Smith said several members of the 521 All-Stars will be attending Thursday’s reception.