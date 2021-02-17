The McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah is encouraging the Lakelands to get in the know with arts-related issues this week.
Heather McNally, director of programs and development at the MACK, said the alliance partners with the South Carolina Arts Commission.
Both work to enhance arts throughout South Carolina, McNally said, through mechanisms such as arts in education, general operating grants and more.
McNally shared the following information:
Art Advocacy Week, continuing through Friday, is hosted by the South Carolina Arts Alliance.
This group’s core work is in advocacy for the arts. It works to ensure arts are supported at all levels. And, it empowers local leaders and community members to be arts advocates at local, state, and federal levels. The alliance connects people with tools, resources and training.
This year, Arts Advocacy Week is going virtual and it’s free. Find links and schedule details online: scartsalliance.net/events. Note: Some offerings require advanced registration.
Monday’s activities opened with a how-to advocacy webinar, followed by a look at the Statehouse process and how the arts get funded in South Carolina and a gallery tour from the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston.
The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:
Today
11:30 a.m., Legislative Briefing: Get the latest on issues facing the arts at the Statehouse this year, plus tips on how to set up a meeting with a legislator. Register in advance.
5 p.m., Carolina Pints & Politics: Join for a Facebook Live chat with neighbors in North Carolina to talk about arts support at the state and federal level. Watch on Facebook.
Thursday
All day, Contact Legislators:
The tools needed to email or set up a call/meeting with legislators.
5:30 p.m. | Legislative Town Hall: This will include a visit with Sen. Ross Turner of Greenville to discuss what’s happening in Columbia this year and about where the arts stand. To ask questions, register and watch via Zoom webinar; otherwise, tune in on Facebook page where it will be live-streamed.
Friday
Creative Impact Beer Release: Tune in to the newest episode of the podcast, The Dive, for a collaboration beer project with Frothy Beard Brewery for the second year — Creative Impact.
11 a.m. | Scottie Award Presentation: Awardee: Vincent Sheheen
The presentation of the Scottie Award to former state Sen. Vincent Sheheen will be livestreamed from Camden.