Band Jackson Station is hosting a big jam session from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, upstairs at Howard’s on Main.
Opening that night is the Magic Band at 6:30 p.m.
Dubbed The Local Jam, this mix of musicians gives opportunities to collaborate. It’s the brainchild of Jackson Station bandmates Clay Sprouse and Brian Garrett.
Jackson Station, which takes its band name from the iconic long ago Hodges blues bar of the same name, had a gig booked at Howard’s for Friday.
But, this Greenwood rock band with a bluegrass twist has invited many Greenwood friends to share the upstairs stage with them.
It promises to be a memorable night, smack dab in the middle of barbecue and blues that is the 20th anniversary South Carolina Festival of Discovery and Blues Cruise.
“Normally, the Festival of Discovery has a local (music) stage,” explains Jackson Station bassist Brian Garrett, but that didn’t make the cut this year with budget constraints ... So, when the local stage wasn’t going to happen, we asked other musicians would they come up and play with us.”
All involved with The Local Jam will play two or three songs, with sit-ins from one band to the next.
In Jackson Station with Sprouse and Garrett are Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith on banjo, Kevin Brock, on mandolin and Jason Arnold on drums.
Expect originals and covers.
“It’s giving us a chance to do things we don’t normally do,” Sprouse said. “For example, The Mezz does a real good job with Phish. Brian and I are both big fans of Phish, but we don’t really play Phish on our own. They are in their element and we are just jumping in...I’m so excited to play on stage with Duane Terry of Bad Weather States. I’ve known him for years, but this is my chance to play on stage with him.”
Sprouse said it’s a “nice coincidence” that all these local bands get a chance to play during this festival anniversary year where several bands who used to play the actual Jackson Station blues bar are coming to the Blues Cruise to play.
“The spirit of that former blues venue is what led us to carry on that name as our band,” Sprouse said. “It captures Greenwood and music and you can’t get more iconic than Jackson Station. Plus, Dr. Dan Harrison’s book about Jackson Station, the blues bar is a fantastic read.”
By the same token, Jackson Station mandolin player Kevin Brock just might help out Bad Weather States on a cover of song “Atlantic City” on the mandolin part, Garrett said.
“These musicians are giving up a Friday night gig to come hang out together, and we are excited to share that moment,” Garrett said, referencing how much fun local musicians had with the Greenwood Performing Arts Greenwood Groovin’ concert in October 2020.
“It was magical,” he said. “The community that Greenwood musicians make up is one big family.”
“The grand goal is just camaraderie and having fun with the music,” Sprouse said. “We really thank Howard Corley (of Howard’s on Main) for letting us do this.”