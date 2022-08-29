“You talk about an anonymous donor. We had an anonymous donor who found out she needed $1,500 for that surgery,” said Rosemary Bell, executive director of Greater Greenwood United Ministry. “People talked, and that $1,500 walked in the door of the ministry one afternoon. That lady was able to go and get that surgery, and she has been dancing ever since.”
The ministry needed a bus, and an anonymous donor provided one. The ministry was looking to purchase a new facility, and someone donated one.
“We love the God stories because we can do absolutely nothing without him,” Bell said. “He keeps showing up and showing out.”
Community members and volunteers showed up and showed out, too, on Saturday night for the eighth annual Music for Ministry, the signature fundraiser for GGUM to raise funds to be used through the crisis ministry and free medical clinics for those in life and medical crises.
“To say we can’t do without our volunteers is an understatement,” Bell said. “We are blessed with lots of providers and lots of medical folks.”
Music for Ministry raised more than $156,000 in the first seven years. Saturday’s event took place at New Journey Church in Greenwood. It featured nine musical performances, live and silent auctions and a barbecue plate dinner from Stump’s BBQ and Catering.
More than $11,000 of merchandise and gift certificates were donated for the auctions.
Attendees enjoyed a variety of Christian music from area singers, dancers and church worship teams. Jonathan Link and Darby Bell were co-emcees. Link told Christian jokes between musical performances.
Performers included Louise Robinson, R.J. Poore, the New Faith Tabernacle praise dancers, the Siloam Baptist Church worship team, the St. Mark United Methodist Church worship team, Phoenix Academy of the Arts, Monica Parris, Willie Forrest and the New Journey worship team.
GGUM shared some key statistics for the 2021 fiscal year. The crisis ministry provided more than $83,000 in financial assistance for rent evictions or utility disconnections. It also:
Responded to more than 363 clients needing crisis assistance.
Distributed more than 13,500 pounds of food through the emergency food pantry.
Referred 39 people for job searches and financial coaching.
Provided eyeglasses for 63 people and eye screenings for 41.
The Free Medical Clinic served as a medical home for more than 560 people who could not afford health insurance and who didn’t qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. It also:
Provided 1,446 primary medical, internal medicine and gynecological visits.
Dispensed 4,090 prescriptions.
Served 32 dental patients.
Opened a women’s health clinic.
For information about GGUM, call 864-942-0500.
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
