A woman needed surgery but couldn’t afford it.

“You talk about an anonymous donor. We had an anonymous donor who found out she needed $1,500 for that surgery,” said Rosemary Bell, executive director of Greater Greenwood United Ministry. “People talked, and that $1,500 walked in the door of the ministry one afternoon. That lady was able to go and get that surgery, and she has been dancing ever since.”

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags