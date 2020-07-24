The Fun Factory is getting a new location within Greenwood County.
Donald MacTaggart, owner of The Fun Factory, said he plans to build a new facility to house his amusement business in Hodges.
MacTaggart said he bought about eight and a half acres behind the former Fred’s building on Highway 25 in Hodges. He hopes to have it open by November.
MacTaggart said he has been looking to expand his business for a while.
“We were trying to buy the building where we were at,” MacTaggart said. When the deal fell through he looked at other property, including at Greenwood Mall.
“We had a deal to move into the mall,” he said.
He said he was going to move into the part of the mall where Dynata has since located. However, TJ Maxx has a clause in its lease with the mall that would prevent a business such as The Fun Factory from operating, MacTaggart said.
MacTaggart said he was heavily courted by Anderson to move his business there, but as a Greenwood resident, he wanted to stay here.
He said he also looked at moving the business into the old JC Penney store, but decided to proceed with buying the land in Hodges.
The Fun Factory’s new location will have an arcade, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, indoor mini-bowling, a restaurant and party rooms. MacTaggart also has plans to add go-carts, bumper boats and a splash pad.
As a part of his plan, he wants to build two additional five-unit buildings to be leased out to other businesses.
He said he wants to provide things such as the splash pad for the community.
“If you don’t want to spend a dime, don’t spend a dime,” MacTaggart said. “But you have stuff to do with your kids.”
MacTaggart said he has a good relationship with other amusement businesses, such as Frankie’s Fun Park in Greenville. He said these relationships keep him updated on what others are doing.
The Fun Factory has been closed since March 17.