Valentine’s Day is less than a month away and Piedmont Agency on Aging is collecting donations from residents who reside in the four counties they serve — Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens and Saluda. The donations will be assembled in Greenwood and be driven to the organization’s 550 Meals on Wheels clients.
Tracey Bedenbaugh, the group’s chief operations officer, said the Bags of Love project started off as more of a Christmas project and the assembled bags were all clients often received for Christmas.
The United Way of Laurens County’s annual Bags of Love program inspired the agency to give out gift bags on Valentine’s Day. This is the organization’s first attempt to distribute bags in February, and Bedenbaugh said this would be a “trial period.”
Collecting items through Christmas and handing them out on Valentine’s Day gave the organization “a little bit more time,” Bedenbaugh said.
The items Piedmont Agency on Aging asking residents to donate include soft throws/scarfs/gloves, small or individual size Kleenex, toothpaste and toothbrushes, pump liquid soap and bar soap, Handi-Wipes, lotion, washcloths, individual snack items such as bars and crackers, tea or coffee, candy, cotton swabs, AAA or AA batteries, mini-flashlights, Band-Aids, kitchen towels, crossword or word find puzzles and envelopes.
Bedenbaugh preferred these items because they are unisex and fairly cheap to buy.
“It just works because no matter who you give it to, they can use it,” she said.
She said that sometimes they don’t receive enough bags, but in the past two years, the number of donations from residents helped them have enough bags for all their clients.
Having enough bags helps the organization not have to decide who’s the neediest; instead, everyone has a bag of items that they can use throughout the year, said Bedenbaugh.
Bedenbaugh thinks seniors are sometimes forgotten, particularly on holidays such as Valentine’s Day.
“Sometimes I feel like the seniors are the forgotten group,” she said. “They have so much wisdom and they’ve been on this earth for so long, we have to give back to them.”
Residents in any of the counties Piedmont Agency on Aging serves can donate items at the organization’s five locations: 808 S. Emerald Road in Greenwood, Center Street Café, Center Street in Abbeville, Ninety Six Depot in Ninety Six, 512 Professional Park in Clinton and West Butler Avenue in Saluda.