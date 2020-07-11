The ‘Dam Floatilla’ The third annual “Dam Floatilla” took place Saturday at Lake Greenwood, with boats anchoring near the dam and people getting into the water to swim or float. The flotilla was founded to bring together the lake community and surrounding areas for a day of floating fun on the water. Organizers hope to gain sponsorships for future festivals, and offer live bands, which they couldn’t do this year because of COVID-19.
