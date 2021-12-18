Cerrior Mansel used to wave to her neighbor every day.
“He never once acknowledged me,” the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office deputy said.
One day, the man talked with Mansel and apologized for ignoring her. Mansel and the man are both Black. The neighbor told Mansel he had been uneasy about greeting her because he couldn’t understand how a Black mother could be in law enforcement during a time of national outcry over young, unarmed Black men dying at the hands of white law enforcement officers.
“He thought I should hate police,” Mansel said. “The way he saw it, the police officers were killing the Black sons.”
She explained to him that the high-profile cases he sees on television are just a sampling of the reality of overall policing.
“Everybody’s not the same,” Mansel said. “You’ve got to have your own experience with that officer. You can’t judge all of us off the actions of another. To this day, we’re good friends. He speaks and everything. He said he judged me completely wrong.”
Mansel is one of five Black sheriff’s deputies who discussed issues of race and policing with the Index-Journal. They said high-profile cases overshadow positive interactions.
Before joining GCSO, Mansel was the first Black female Ware Shoals police officer.
“But that’s not what I wanted them to know me about,” she said. “I didn’t like that because that’s not how I saw myself. I wanted them to see me for who I am — the way I carry myself and the way I treat them.”
What inspired them?Several of the deputies said their positive interactions with officers are what led them into policing.
“If I can change that one kid’s mind, the way he views a police officer, I think I’ve done my job,” Mansel said of her interactions with minority youths.
Mansel’s mother worked at a gas station in Cokesbury. An officer in the community used to check on her mother every day.
“He always made it his business to speak to everybody,” Mansel said. “Even if he was off, if something was wrong, he’d come out and help you. I remember one time there was a bad storm, and he came up to the house and made sure everyone was OK. I wanted to mean something like that to somebody.”
Race has not been an issue in Mansel’s interaction with the public.
“I’ve had white people not like me, and I’ve had Black people not like me,” she said. “It’s just opinions. Not everybody’s going to like you.
“Right now, I have a few kids I talk to in school. They said they were scared to talk to me because they were told police are bad. And they said, ‘After talking to you, you’re really cool. I like you.’ That’s a good thing. That’s how I want them to remember me. Not as somebody they are scared of. That’s why I carry myself a certain way, because I see myself as a role model for the kids who are coming up.”
Deputy Kendracus Jackson grew up watching “In the Heat of the Night” with his grandfather. His uncle retired as a captain with the sheriff’s office. Jackson said some people he knew from high school died of drug overdoses.
“I just mainly wanted to get in and join the fight to stop all of this narcotics usage,” he said.
Jackson said policing depends on how you talk to people, not on the racial makeup of law enforcement.
“I’m the type of person who doesn’t see race when I go into a community,” Jackson said. “I try to help everybody out the same way. Everybody is different.”
Investigator David Pendergrass never thought he would get into law enforcement. He started working for the state Department of Corrections.
“I really liked that,” he said. “I like trying to help people out. And I had the opportunity to come to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, and I just really fell in love with law enforcement. I really wanted to make a difference in different communities around this area. All too often, communities only see law enforcement when something happens. A lot of times they don’t understand the concept of protect and serve. A lot of times they don’t see officers who reflect their community.”
Investigator Michael Belcher knew at a young age he wanted to be in law enforcement. His father, Mike Butler, was assistant police chief in Greenwood. Once, an officer came to Belcher’s classroom with a K-9.
“From that moment, I was hooked,” he said.
Investigator Donchell Hill met a couple of “cool officers” when he was growing up.
“They kind of talked to me and swayed me toward this way,” he said.
Two of them were minority officers. He said it has nothing to do with race, though.
“It was just the way they carried themselves in the community and kind of the way people respected them,” Hill said.
Racial profilingThe idea of people being stopped for “driving while Black” doesn’t ring true for Jackson.
“If I’m patrolling an area that has high crime, and let’s say I see an out-of-state car, it’s going to flock you to that area and that vehicle,” he said. “You’re going to want to know what they are doing in that high-crime area.
“I don’t see color when I’m talking to people,” he said. “It’s all about how you talk to people. It can be the small things, such as when I’m riding through the area and honking the airhorn or waving at them, handing out a sticker or shaking a hand. I shoot ball with them. It’s the little things.”
He said it’s about rapport with a deputy, and certain residents might want to talk with a person because of rapport rather than a person’s race.
Hill said people have misconceptions about white officers profiling Black people.
“We have zones,” Hill said. “If you have a white officer or Black officer assigned to a certain zone, if the white officer is assigned to a zone that is predominately Black, it’s going to look like he’s just pulling over Black people when he’s just assigned to a zone that’s predominately Black. It’s not that he’s profiling. He’s just assigned to that zone.”
The officers have zone rotations, Hill said.
“If you carry yourself in a respectful manner, you are going to get respect whether they are white, Black or Hispanic,” Hill said.
Improving relationshipsMuch attention has been placed on changing the culture within law enforcement to improve relationships with minority communities. María Vélez, a University of Maryland criminologist, found that crime rates in minority neighborhoods are lower when law enforcement diversity matches the community.
Pendergrass said “protect and serve” can have different meanings to different people.
“Everybody has their own personal perspective on law enforcement,” he said. “What I try to do is be a voice in every community.”
Pendergrass doesn’t look at himself as a Black deputy.
“I just happen to be a deputy who is Black,” he said. “But I know that’s not the same perception out here in the community. For me, it’s about having high character and high morals when representing the sheriff’s office. When a deputy comes out, those people are looking to us to set a standard and resolve whatever issue they have. In certain communities, it just depends. Every incident is different.”
Reality vs. televisionPendergrass said television shows such as “Live PD” and “Cops” provide “staged accounts” of law enforcement interactions with the public, which can lead to resentment among minority communities.
“When we get calls, we don’t have a choice of going to this neighborhood or that neighborhood,” Pendergrass said. “For us, it’s who’s next on deck. I know society kind of gets trained to that. They look at episodes of ‘Cops’ and ‘Live PD’ and feel things. Sometimes it can hurt us.
“A lot of that stuff does not happen in Greenwood. I believe that, for the most part, we have a good relationship with society. It doesn’t matter which neighborhood or which part of the county you go to. We have a good relationship. I think that is the stuff that’s not really highlighted. If people want to look at any type of negative issue and emphasize that, that’s not going to help bridge law enforcement with the community.”
He said local deputies do not profile minorities but instead pay attention to high-crime areas.
“When we have a rash of crime, obviously society wants us to address those issues and other issues,” he said. “So, we turn to patrolling some of those areas. A lot of times, society does a lot of work for us. If there’s a suspicious vehicle that comes around, we get phone calls. One hand washes the other. That’s the type of stuff that doesn’t necessarily get reported — a lot of the small details, the little work we do, that really helps build that relationship between law enforcement and the people.’
He said one of the biggest things that can improve relationships is how the media portray incidents.
“We have very difficult jobs,” Pendergrass said. “We love our job. It’s not something we take lightly. When a (high-profile) situation happens, it (likely) doesn’t happen in Greenwood. It doesn’t even happen in the state of South Carolina. But it’s portrayed over and over again (on TV). It makes it seem like it’s going to happen the next day in Greenwood.”
He said people often get just a snippet of a high-profile incident when making judgments about law enforcement response.
“Their mind is formed based on that,” he said. “It has made it more difficult when people don’t get the full concept of what took place in the incident. We try to do whatever we can to reverse what people have seen on all forms of media. Not just TV, but social media. All of this has to be done together. It’s not just something law enforcement can do by itself. You’ve got to be in conjunction with society and you’ve got to be in conjunction with the media also.”
Belcher said that when you get into law enforcement, you don’t see race or color.
“We all got in here because we want to make a difference in our community,” Belcher said. “Here in Greenwood, we are trying to build where our department reflects the community. I think when your department reflects the community, you have less of that tension.”
“Diversifying police departments isn’t a magic wand,” David Sklansky, a criminal justice professor at Stanford Law School, told Axios.
Belcher said many incidents people see on TV “are for ratings.” Belcher said educating the community on what law enforcement does is the key.
“Then I think they may be able to understand where we’re coming from,” Belcher said. “They get to see how we act instead of the negative, like we aren’t just coming out there to lock somebody up. I just saw the other day where an officer stopped to help someone with a flat tire. It’s getting out there and talking to them.”
He said having racial diversity in a department cuts down on conflict.
“Can there be improvement? Yes,” Belcher said. “That’s with every department.”
Systemic injusticeBlack Lives Matter and other organizations have argued there is systemic injustice in policing and the judicial system in which minorities have markedly different interactions with both than white people do.
“If you commit a crime, you commit a crime,” Jackson said. “If you go out here and murder Joe Blow, I’m going to lock you up, period. I don’t care if you are Black, white, Hispanic, yellow or purple. As far as what goes on with the court system and the judicial system, I have nothing to do with that. My job is to prevent crime and lock up a suspect, if I have to. I have no say-so over his sentencing. My job is to make a case and present it. What they do after that, it’s not on us.”
Belcher said perceived racial injustice might not necessarily be a black-and-white issue but instead a socioeconomic one.
“One person might be able to afford an attorney, and another person might not be able to,” he said.
Pendergrass said society sees him and his fellow officers in their squad cars and doesn’t get to see the faces from other facets of the judicial system. He also said minority representation in law enforcement is going to be different wherever you live. Recent data show 15% of Black people make up law enforcement nationwide.
“You’ve had incidences in the past year that have created a wider bridge between law enforcement and the community,” Pendergrass said. “It’s hard to say how we can increase it (minorities in policing) when you’ve got a lot of factors.”
Hill said, “You’ve got to want to do this,” and it has nothing to do with race.
“Stuff we see on a daily basis, a lot of people don’t see it,” he said.
“You’ve got to have a passion for it,” Pendergrass said. “You don’t go into this half-heartedly, because you have to make decisions where you are fundamentally changing someone’s life upside down at that particular time.”
Jackson said events that happen in big cities do not necessarily happen in Greenwood. He said recruiting Black officers can be tough “based on what the community thinks of us.”
“There is an encounter going on in America right now between a white officer and a Black male, and it’s going well,” Hill said. “But you don’t get that. You get all the negative stuff. I think if the positive stuff starts trickling down the pike a little bit more, it will change the perception of all of us.”