Piedmont Technical College will be one of the five newly added two-year schools to partner with The Citadel to help students earn full four-year business degrees by way of the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business.
The business school finalized agreements with PTC and four additional two-year schools — adding to the 27 partner-institutions that the school announced in 2019.
The agreements enable students at the partner schools who are completing an associate in applied science business degrees to be automatically accepted into the business school at The Citadel. Also, community and technical college graduates who already have an associate in applied science business degree can seamlessly transfer all credits to The Citadel.
Eligible students will then complete their education and finish with a degree from The Citadel, which U.S. News & World Report called “one of the top-ranked, online and part-time business programs in the country.” More than 100 transfer students are already studying in the business school since the first round of agreements were finalized, The Citadel’s release noted.
“The Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business is excited to offer even more students, from even more parts of the country, the opportunity to seamlessly transfer their two-year degree into a four-year business degree from The Citadel,” Jeremy Bennett, director of the college transfer program for the business school, said in the release. “It’s especially important to provide opportunities like this during the COVID-19 pandemic since it offers students a chance to complete their degrees online, in their hometowns, without losing credit hours or money in through the normal transfer processes.”
This partnership is a part of the college transfer program, which provides students non-cadet and civilian classes. Students will also have the option to choose between studying online, on-campus or both. Though the business school has offered online education for years, the program — as well as those for the entire college — has been strengthened since the emergency transition to all remote learning in spring 2020.
“Most of these institutions reached out themselves to establish the partnerships, after learning about our initial agreements,” Bennett said. “The Citadel will also consider working with students from technical and community colleges in other areas across the nation for this educational opportunity.”