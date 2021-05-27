It started with a million cups of coffee, but soon became a sustaining program to help small businesses succeed.
“Everyone is there to help, no one is there to sell,” Caroline Gaddis, business education and events manager for the City of Anderson, said.
Gaddis spoke Wednesday to a group of small business owners and community leaders about a successful program in her city called The Brew.
The Brew brings small business leaders together to help give feedback to each other and help solve problems. Anderson started with 1 Million Cups, a program that inspired entrepreneurship across the country. After strict parameters from 1 Million Cups became unfeasible for Anderson, the city looked to create its own program.
Before the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Anderson launched The Brew in an effort to allow small business owners to present ideas and receive feedback from the community. A small business owner is allowed six to 10 minutes to present their idea and community members give feedback for three to four minutes.
“It’s a really neat program that we think the magic of it is what happens in the community,” Gaddis said.
The Brew is in five communities: Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg, Greer and now, Greenwood.
“It really is about building up the Greenwood community,” Gaddis said. “Greenwood is going to succeed with The Brew.”
The Brew is a collaborative effort between Vision Greenwood, Uptown Greenwood and SC Small Business Development Center.
“I love it,” said Steve Riley, owner of Emerald Ink and Stitches.
Riley, whose business is located in the county, said he has heard more about help for small businesses in the past six months than he has in the past 18 years. He commended Uptown Manager Lara Hudson for the job she has done working with businesses in the city.
“What Greenwood needs is that constant flow of new ideas, new energy and the community coming around it to make it happen,” Kay Self, executive director of Vision Greenwood, said.
Gaddis said Greenwood is the first community to be on-boarded with The Brew that did not start with the 1 Million Cups program. Anderson, Greenwood, Spartanburg and Greer started with that program before pivoting to The Brew.
The Brew plans to meet quarterly but Gaddis said how often the group meets depends on the need. Anderson meets weekly while some of the other communities meet monthly.