Bank where you work?
Students and teachers at Greenwood High have only a short walk to the fishbowl at the school to handle their money needs.
The Branch is a Greenwood High-based offshoot of the Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union that opened last year and gives students hands-on experience in personal finance and banking, and helps them hone their interpersonal skills.
Since opening in September 2020, there have been 226 accounts opened through the branch.
Students and staff can open accounts. They must open a savings account – students with at least $5 and teachers with at least $25, and can open a checking account with $1.
The Branch is run by students who are part of an honors banking class taught by Diane Parnell. They have three shifts every day around lunchtime, as well as a 30-minute classroom session where they talk about marketing and advertisements.
Samantha Byrd, marketing and business development manager for GMFCU, works at the school with the students and said they’re learning “lifetime responsibilities.”
“They’re coming in, they’re making deposits, withdrawals, Visa payments, they’re learning about financial stability,” Byrd said. “They’re learning how to communicate with others and communicate with each other. We’re trying to get them ready for what’s ahead in life, the real world.”
Renee Brazzell is a senior who will go to work at the credit union after graduation in January and said she has learned a lot and come out of her comfort zone while working at The Branch.
“It’s taught me a great deal of interpersonal skills and I’ve got a taste for the real world being out in public, being able to engage with members, being able to talk with the other students around campus,” Brazzell said.
“I’ve learned a lot from the different students and I’ve learned a lot about leadership skills.”
Eleventh-grader Omari McGowan began working at The Branch and taking the class last year because he knew he wanted to take business courses in college.
“I learned how to really, like, manage my money, learned the dos and don’ts of going into the business world and what it takes, like the professionalism, creativity behind the marketing and all that,” McGowan said.
He said last year he was outgoing, but would get shy when he was in front of a lot of people. “Shy, jittery, stuttered a lot,” he said. His experience with The Branch has helped with lessening the nerves and the shyness.
The Branch uses the same systems the credit union does, and students get paid by the credit union to train at the credit union over the summer. Some will also work there over school breaks and get paid for that work. They don’t get paid for working The Branch.
Brazzell is planning to go work at the credit union after graduation, such as Nina Cohen, who graduated from Greenwood High in June and works full time at the credit union while attending Piedmont Technical College for finance and accounting.
Cohen enjoyed the real-world experience The Branch offered.
She had worked in the credit union while in high school and took personal finance and accounting classes at the G. Frank Russell Career and Technology center, so working at the credit union after graduation was a good fit.
She said of The Branch that it helps provide good experience for younger people and help them manage their money.
Along with The Branch, there are other opportunities for students in the county to learn personal finance and accounting.
Mary Jones teaches the subjects at the career center and said taking the courses helps students decide whether they want to pursue the career.
Said she has had students try the class because they thought they wanted to do accounting and realized it wasn’t for them. She’s also had students who took accounting and came back and told her that what they learned in her class helped them through their first two classes of accounting in college.
The personal finance class teaches basic skills such as balancing a checkbook, how credit and debit cards work, how home and car buying works, etc. “It helps them survive,” Jones said of students learning personal finance.
Her accounting class goes into things such as handling a business’s finances.
Ninety Six High senior Emma Hayes took the accounting class because she was considering a major in business in college.
“I have learned how to set up an accounting book and how to journalize transactions, how to write check stubs, how to write out checks, how to write a sales invoice, right now we are working on petty cash and writing out petty cash slips,” Hayes said.
Students at Emerald High next year will be able to get the experience students who have worked The Branch have gotten. Byrd said they’re planning to open a branch there in August 2022.
“I just think it’s an amazing program and I’ll tell this to anybody, I really wish we had something like this when I was in school because it’s a great opportunity,” Byrd said.
“The kids that come through it have done amazing.”