In December — months before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the Emerald City — Greenwood High School unveiled The Branch, a student-run credit union accessible to students, faculty and staff.
The branch was formed to promote college and career readiness and offer course credits to students who aspire to enter into the banking profession. The district’s purchasing department decided to partner with Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union to teach high school students financial literacy and good spending habits.
With COVID-19 changing school reopening plans over the past couple of weeks, the program continues to roll on and GMFCU marketing specialist Samantha Byrd has been training the students on how to run the bank during the summer.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13 students who are a part of the program were split up into two groups. Byrd finished training the first group of students Thursday at GMFCU’s East Durst location. The next group will begin their training Monday and it will end Friday.
“They are basically getting hands-on experience,” Byrd said. “They’re training opening accounts, making deposits, withdraws and doing actual bank teller work.”
Byrd added how the students are doing phenomenal, and how some of them even came back to the bank on Friday for more training.
“They absolutely loved their experience,” she said. “They got to talk to members as they came in and do the actual hands-on things that we trained the past two weeks on.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused changes in the program as well, and while the bank will still be stationed in the cafeteria and ran through Greenwood High’s lunch hours, the number of students able to work in the bank has been cut from six to three. Byrd said the limited number of students working in the bank should not be a big problem since all of them were crossed trained so they can do multiple jobs within the bank.
“You have some that are tellers, but now our tellers can open up an account and our account openers can tellers if need be,” she said.
The district’s back-to-school options, which include virtual learning, participating in an A/B schedule hybrid model and five days of in-person learning a week, should not affect how often students run the bank. Everyone in the program is honor students so they can either choose the A/B schedule and if they choose to do virtual, they still can come in and run the branch if they needed to but their schedule will say A/B just for this particular class, Byrd said.
“Even with the school plans changing the last two weeks, we’re ready for the change and we’re ready to go with whatever District 50 tells us to do,” she said. “I am very confident in all of the students we have, and they are all super excited to be here. They all said they will be coming back next year.”