Doing some banking during lunch just got a bit easier for some.
The Branch at Emerald High School, an offshoot of the Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union, opened Wednesday.
Doing some banking during lunch just got a bit easier for some.
The Branch at Emerald High School, an offshoot of the Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union, opened Wednesday.
The Branch, staffed by students in the banking services class, allows students and staff of the school to open accounts and do transactions on campus while giving its workers hands-on experience in a professional setting. The Branch is located off the cafeteria and is open during lunchtime.
There is also a branch of the credit union at Greenwood High School.
“They go through a very intense training, probably more so than regular hires because they are high school students,” said Samantha Byrd, marketing and business development manager at GMFCU.
“We teach them everything that we learn — the confidentiality part, how important it is to keep those under lock and key and lips sealed. But they learned different topics — they learned about the savings, checking accounts, financial education, good credit versus bad credit.”
Ethan Gonce, a sophomore, said he joined the class because he thought it was a cool opportunity. He said he’s already learned about such things as savings accounts and overdraft fees.
“If we can start earlier learning about financial things, the better we understand as adults and we can save for our future,” he said.
Senior Fernando Flores is part of the banking services course but also works at the credit union on East Durst Avenue each morning as part of the youth apprenticeship course at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
He said he feels it’s important for students to get their foot in the door and get the experience and connections that come with working with the credit union.
He added it’s a chill, professional workplace.
“I really enjoy my coworkers, they’re really helpful,” he said.
Byrd said it’s been amazing to watch the transition in students and watching them grow as individuals and in maturity.
The students get experience in customer service and banking through roles such as teller, account opener and auditor. They also gain marketing skills.
“I just think it’s going to help them become a better person for themselves for our community, whether it be financial education, communication, helping our nonprofit organizations, because we do a lot of community involvement,” Byrd said.
“It’s just different branches that they’re learning. And they typically would not be doing it if they didn’t have this class and opportunity.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.