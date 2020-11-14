Complete your Thanksgiving meal with pumpkin, sweet potato or pecan pie.
Culinary arts students at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center in Greenwood County School District 50 are again making and selling pies to support their program.
Order yours at this link by 11 a.m. Monday: bit.ly/RTCPies2020
Pickup pies between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 from culinary arts at the Russell Technology Center, (RTC), 601 E. Northside Drive, Greenwood.
Chef Jay Hancock runs a tight ship in the RTC kitchen, using a series of bells to keep himself and students on time during the first semester 80-minute class for Culinary I. They are learning ins and outs of soups, salads, stocks and more.
Beyond basics, Hancock’s students are learning how to make sous vide chicken and a host of recipes for fried chicken, including triple-dredged and Nashville hot, along with fried rice and other dishes.
In the spring, Hancock gets almost three hours with students slated for his Culinary II class, to really go in-depth.
“Several of our students do, and have, worked in food service,” Hancock said. “They’ve got jobs at Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s, Hardee’s, Pizza Inn and Golden Chick.”
“Funds from this pie fundraiser go right back into our program and help me stretch our budget a little further,” he said. “But, this also teaches students about the commercial aspects of food service and how to work on a deadline. ... You can’t be late for catering.”
Last year was the first for the pie sale. Students made 100 pies. This year, Hancock is aiming for more.
“I’m blasting it online this year,” Hancock said. “I want to get all my classes involved.”
Hancock, 33, is in his fourth year of teaching culinary arts at RTC. He’s a former chef at Lander University and he’s married to a pastry chef. He is a father to three young daughters.
“Our class isn’t offered in a full virtual model,” Hancock said. “You can’t do hands-on stuff virtually. This semester, I have 45 students total. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I would have seen my numbers rise (for class enrollment). We’ve had our challenges in this, but so has food service. ... My kids can come out of this program with four real-world certifications that can help them get jobs.”
Students from four high schools can enroll in culinary arts program at RTC: Ware Shoals, Ninety Six, Emerald and Greenwood.
Annabel Budreau, a junior at Greenwood High who works at Chick-fil-A, said a tour of the RTC in eighth grade got her interested in culinary arts.
“I’ve learned a lot about food safety in this program,” she said.
For Larry Moran-Garcia, 16, of Emerald High, cooking is just plain fun.
“I always enjoy cooking at home,” Moran-Garcia said. “I do this class for a hobby.”
Sasha Anderson, 16, of Greenwood High, already has her own sweet treats business, occasionally hosting pop-up shops.