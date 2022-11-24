On Thanksgiving morning, some were grateful for the chance to give their time and love to the people of Greenwood.
More than a dozen volunteers gathered at the Greenwood County Soup Kitchen on Thursday morning, ready to feed the guests who would come in. Paul and Barbara Suppinger volunteer every week at the soup kitchen, and last year they brought their grandchildren and other family members to join them.
"Our grandkids enjoyed it so much, they asked to come back," Paul said.
The soup kitchen usually serves cafeteria style, with guests bringing their trays through a line of servers. On Thanksgiving, however, they were invited to take a seat and be served by volunteers restaurant-style.
Turkey casserole, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls and fresh pies donated by the St. Mark United Methodist Church women's club were on the menu. As volunteers served, more guests came in and sat at the tables, some stopping to thank and hug volunteers.
"This is the second year we've come to help for Thanksgiving," Amy Smith said. "We're so grateful for all that we have, that we're grateful for the chance to help others today."
Roxy Fawcett thanked the volunteers, saying she was touched they would spend their mornings giving back like this.
"The volunteerism is so great at the soup kitchen day to day," she said. "People are hungry, and they need to be fed. This is what Thanksgiving is. It's wonderful people who will give up their morning on a very busy day with family to come and serve with us."
Across the street on Marion Avenue, Gloria Daniel at Holloway Grocery was laughing with her family and friends. Each year, Daniel prepares enough food to feed an army: trays full of macaroni and cheese, rice, turkey, ham and greens. Her grandchildren help her serve free meals to anyone who stops by the store.
"This is what I look forward to every year, serving and giving back and putting smiles on people's faces," said Alexis Dean, Daniel's second-youngest grandchild. "I just enjoy giving back, I get it from my grandma."
Beside her, Laura Jean Kerr helped serve rice and gravy. Kerr recently moved to Greenwood, visiting the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection near Holloway Grocery. She said Daniel was introducing her to the area, and was her first friend in Greenwood. She was happy to volunteer when Daniel asked.
"I laughed so hard because my grandbabies asked, 'How are we going to feed all those people?'" Daniel said. "We'll figure it out. We always do."
