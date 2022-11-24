On Thanksgiving morning, some were grateful for the chance to give their time and love to the people of Greenwood.

More than a dozen volunteers gathered at the Greenwood County Soup Kitchen on Thursday morning, ready to feed the guests who would come in. Paul and Barbara Suppinger volunteer every week at the soup kitchen, and last year they brought their grandchildren and other family members to join them.

