Greenwood County residents have a new resource to help them with voting and elections questions, available via text message.
The Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections office has contracted with TextMyGov, a company that provides ways for residents to communicate with their local government. Now, anyone seeking information about voting or elections can text keywords to 864-971-3777 to learn more.
Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody said people can text the phrase “absentee voting” to learn about how to vote absentee and apply for a ballot, or “precinct” to be directed to a page to find their voting precinct.
“This was approved and all paid for through ARPA funds,” she said. “It’s a very unique service, because it provides an open line of communications 24 hours a day.”
People can also sign up to have election updates sent periodically to their phones by texting “GREENWOOD VOTER” to 91896.
Moody said the county signed up for two years of this service, and it attempts to give people automated answers. If someone texts a phrase the system doesn’t recognize, it will send an email with the text to elections staff to help get the message-sender an answer.
“I think we all know this is a world where a lot of your communication is done through text messages,” Moody said. “I think this program will be good for Greenwood, especially on Election Day.”
