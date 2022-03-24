ABBEVILLE — Often tense and including interruptions and arguments, Tuesday’s school board meeting revolved around a school calendar that has caused contention among the board.
The school year calendar for next year differs from previous years. The year-round modified model was adopted in a split vote by the Abbeville County School District’s board of trustees and would have students begin school two weeks earlier than usual and include additional breaks in the middle of the year.
Some board members challenged the vote that approved the calendar during Tuesday’s meeting, citing parliamentary rules and overall confusion.
Issues with the calendar first came up on Tuesday during a matter that is routine for public bodies.
The trustees had in front of them the minutes of the Feb. 22 meeting of the board for approval.
During that February meeting, the board approved the year-round modified school calendar in a vote that has caused confusion.
The board had signaled approval of a different, traditional calendar during the first of two readings in January.
The board voted on the second reading of that traditional calendar in February.
Confusion came up when that second vote appeared to prevail but was counted as a failure. Later during the meeting, it was clarified that board member Glynda Bryson mistakenly raised her hand during the vote for the traditional calendar when she meant to vote for the modified calendar.
Board member Keith Dunn on Tuesday made a motion to strike from the minutes that additional discussion and clarification occurred and the vote failed.
When asked for clarification after the motion was made, he said “I’m saying it didn’t fail.”
Glynda Bryson again clarified that she meant to vote for the modified calendar.
“But we don’t count intentions, we count votes,” board member David Brooks said.
After a back and forth between Glynda Bryson and Brooks, she stated: “I understand what my hand did and I understand what my mouth did, but can we not make mistakes?”
“Ma’am, I’m not saying we can’t,” Brooks said, adding that he made a mistake during the same meeting when speaking about her intentions.
“We can all make mistakes but the fact is the vote was cast,” Brooks said.
Discussion turned to how the amendment to the minutes would affect February’s vote to approve the calendar. Chairperson Brad Evans said during the meeting that it wouldn’t change the outcome.
The motion to amend the minutes failed, but before final approval of the minutes, more questions were asked about the legality of how last month’s meeting events occurred.
Brooks asked Ashley Story, a lawyer with White and Story LLC, if the chairperson has the authority to declare that a motion passes or fails regardless of the vote count.
Following more argument over the vote between board members, Story answered.
“The legal answer is that she clarified her — and I know you don’t agree with that — that she clarified it and it was clarified at the time the motion was made, at the time y’all were having discussion, which was appropriate.”
Brooks brought up Robert’s Rules of Order, which the board uses per its policy, saying that the guidelines in the book weren’t followed.
Story said the intention of the vote was clear and that there’s no legal requirement to follow Robert’s Rules, then reminded the board that it was discussing minutes.
Dunn spoke once more before the vote, saying he doesn’t discount someone’s intent, but asked if actual votes don’t matter, “what does matter?”
“I’m afraid for the precedent it’s going to set moving forward,” he said.
The meeting minutes passed 5-4, along the same lines that other votes have passed or failed and along the same lines from when the year-round calendar was approved.
In favor of the minutes were Glynda Bryson, Joe Bryson, Marvin Peoples, Evans and James Tisdale. Opposed were Dunn, Brooks, Adam Rich and Tim Rhodes.
The matter of the calendar came up a second time during the meeting when district administration mentioned the calendar didn’t follow statutory guidelines from the state that Nov. 8, Election Day, be a holiday for employees and students.
The administration recommended the calendar be revised to include that change, along with making July 29 a professional development day and March 27 a student day.
Before a motion was made to approve those changes, Rhodes made a motion to rescind February’s vote approving the calendar, giving two reasons.
Rhodes first reason he gave was that, according to him, the year-round calendar should have been null and void by then, because the board approved a traditional calendar on first reading in January.
“If calendar B (the year-round modified calendar) was to come back up, administration should have brought it back to us as a first reading this month,” Rhodes said.
The question about whether the board could even vote on the year-round modified calendar came up during February’s meeting.
Alex Sherard, a lawyer with White and Story, said then that a vote on the modified year-round calendar was OK.
The second reason Rhodes mentioned is the confusion over the vote.
The vote to rescind last month’s approval failed, along the same lines as the other votes. In favor of rescinding the vote were Brooks, Dunn, Rhodes and Rich.
Opposed to rescinding it were Evans, Tisdale, Peoples, Glynda Bryson and Joe Bryson.
After that vote failed, discussion of the dates came back up and an amendment that would change all the dates mentioned passed 7-1-1, with Brooks opposed and Dunn abstaining.
Next was the labeling of the calendar.
Brooks pointed out that board policy and state statutes refer to modified calendars as “year-round modified.” Abbeville County’s calendar had only been labeled “modified.”
Story said there’s “no legal authority for which to hang anybody on that and my understanding is then that the (state department of education) has reviewed this calendar as it was presented tonight and has graced this calendar.”
“If it is the will of the board to clarify that for transparency purposes,” Story said, “I think that would be a fine idea.”
Brooks responded, “Board policy is clear.”
The board’s policy regarding the school year states, in part, that the district will not begin classes for students prior to the third Monday in August.
“This does not apply to schools operating on a year-round modified school calendar,” the policy says.
“I just want to say either we’re going to follow board policy or we don’t need to have board policy,” Brooks said.
He made a motion to label the calendar as a year-round modified calendar and the board approved that change unanimously.
The board took a final vote on the calendar with its amendments. That vote passed 6-3. In favor were Joe Bryson, Rhodes, Evans, Tisdale, Glynda Bryson and Peoples.
Brooks, Dunn and Rich were opposed.