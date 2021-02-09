Being comfy and cozy is nice; then you get the bill.
That’s the shock several customers of Little River Cooperative got when they saw their power bills spike in the recent billing cycle. The spike has raised questions as to what is going on.
“That’s not just one or two people; it’s several,” said Brett Easterling, whose father owns a house that had a billing spike.
The power bill went from $100 to $170 a month. All the house has are two refrigerators and a heat pump. Easterling said his father keeps the heat pump at 60 degrees. Nothing has changed.
What’s more, he said the house is a “weekender place” that the family visits during the summer. No one stayed at the house during the billing period.
Chris Mahon also saw a $150 power spike. He and his wife live in the house but work most of the day. The house has a new heat pump, all new thermal windows and the thermostat stays set at 65 degrees. The house even has solar panels.
Mahon said when he called Little River about the billing spike, he was told the increase was a result of a temperature drop of 14 degrees.
“That’s why we have insulation to hold the heat in.”
So what is going on and how can a drop of 14 degrees result in a near doubling of a power bill?
Nothing but colder weather is the assessment of Mike Ellis, general manager of Little River Cooperative.
The last couple of months have been cold, he said. In December, the cooperative sold more than 22 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. That was more than 9 million more than in November. And in January, the cooperative almost sold as much.
According to the cooperative’s website, residential customers pay 11.65 cents per kilowatt-hour. Ellis said the cooperative’s bill for wholesale power has increased close to $1 million.
Several nights in December and January saw temperatures of less than 30 degrees. Some days it didn’t get all that warm, he said.
Also, it was the Christmas holiday. A lot people stayed home because of COVID-19, so usage was up, Ellis said. People also are working from home more than ever before.
Rates have not increased. Ellis said the only increase has been in the service availability fee, which helps fund maintenance programs. It rose $1 to $26 per month.
Several people have lodged complaints, Ellis said, whose own house is warmed through a heat pump. The cooperative has about 14,000 meters. He sympathizes. Like many customers, his own power bill nearly doubled. The monthly bill is usually about $250. For the last two months, the bills were up to $400.
It’s not just Lake Secession. Ellis said the cooperative serves a three-county area and has had complaints from all three counties.
“If I didn’t work here, I’d be calling about the bill, too,” he said. Complaints about billing increases happen every year at about the same time. Ellis advises customers to examine power usage figures from October through January.
In one instance a customer complained about a monthly bill. When asked about the setting on the thermostat, he said it is set at 78 degrees. Ellis said the cooperative suggests keeping a thermostat set at 68 degrees during the winter.
Most people use heat pumps, which draw in air from outside and warm it with heat strips, he said. It’s like turning the oven on. or the eyes on a stove; that’s resistance heat.
There is not a lot of natural gas in service area, Ellis said. The region has about 100 properties equipped with solar panels.
“It’s not like it’s getting cold, we’ll bill you more,” he said.
That is the gist of some of the claims which arose in the thread comments on the Lake Secession Friends and Family website on Facebook. Many comments revolved around “something’s not right,” “our bill increased and nothing has changed,” “what’s our next move?,” “WOW! Folks, we’ve got to start with voices and show up if necessary!” and “... file a complaint with the BBB (Better Business Bureau).”
In one thread, a customer noted talking to a person with the cooperative. She said the person was “being kinda snotty, so I just stopped asking about it!”
Mahon mused as to whether customers can expect a similar situation with billing in the summer.
People want an answer, Easterling said. With the economy the way it is, this shouldn’t be happening. Some people can’t afford this kind of increase.
For those customers who are still trying to find answers?
People can always talk to the board, Ellis said when asked if cooperative representatives would be willing to meet with upset customers. Representatives are always glad to talk one-on-one, he said while acknowledging that social media sites have become popular places for people to voice opinions.