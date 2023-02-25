What is a podcast? That question briefly stymied Tom Karel, a longtime radio man.
“A podcast is a — it’s kind of like, gosh how do you describe a podcast? It is a — for me being a radio guy, it’s an uninterrupted commercial-free kind of radio show. It targets a certain audience.”
For Karel and co-host Chris Cox, that audience is sports fans. Their show, the Lakeland Sports Guys with Chris and Tom, runs twice a week. They meet in the rear of Howard’s on Main from 2:30-4 p.m. to talk about sports.
“We want to focus more on the Lakelands area, colleges, high schools in the coverage area and club teams such as basketball and gymnastics,” Karel said. They interview coaches and, occasionally, students.
“The ones who are real sports junkies come back and wave to us,” Karel said. “They are there at end of the lunch hour and toward the happy hour, so we get a good mix of folks.”
For Lander University students Haylee Gower and Sheridan Carpenter, who are behind the South Carolina-focused podcast Fatal Fables, podcasting is a way develop skills and to right wrongs they see in the true-crime news media.
“We cover the things people don’t want to talk about,” Carpenter said.
There is a lot of unsolved crime in South Carolina that she is interested in, and she wanted to spread information about it. Carpenter met with Gower and learned they shared interests.
Carpenter said she has listened to true-crime podcasts since high school. Storytelling is her favorite part, along with telling stories of victims.
“That’s something I really dislike in the modern true-crime industry. I don’t like how the killer is glamorized. Everybody focuses on them rather than the victims, their legacy, and how they impacted the world,” she said.
“We just want to try to tell their stories and have people know who they were,” Carpenter said.
The storyteller is having a re-emergence, said Christoph Kresse, a lecturer of media at Lander. People are ditching social media because it’s too stressful and there is a lot of negativity. People like to socialize, as in the ‘30s, ‘40, ‘50s, where they would gather around the radio.
There is a sense of old values, of people around a table telling stories, he said.
Some students want to take it further. Storytelling is being brought to the next level.
“You’re not the passive one who sits and listens. You’re taking the matters in your own hands,” he said.
Getting startedPodcasts have been around for years. Kresse was aware of them in 2017, mainly through his interest in music and “This American Life” radio shows. Attention to podcasts got a boost with the COVID-19 pandemic.
When COVID-19 hit, he and his wife worked from home. Sometimes, they turned off the television and listened to podcasts.
“It’s almost this feeling of nostalgia, having your mind travel, having your imagination work,” Kresse said.
He said you listen, and you wonder what these people look like. He said this adds a “mystique to it.”
While some students are self-conscious and hesitate to be on film, he said they might enjoy the comparative anonymity of being on a podcast.
Gower and Carpenter developed skills and interests in high school. Gower got a background in radio management and taught people how to use equipment.
Carpenter worked in an audio drama club where she helped produce old-school radio dramas. Those skills have been helpful with the podcasts.
Work on their podcast began last autumn. There are a few podcasts at Lander, and everyone was thrown into the deep end and told to have fun, Gower said. “We had to learn scheduling, what topics to work on, and develop outlines and communication.”
Even the university is getting its toes wet. Kresse said about 24 students attend online classes about podcasts and Lander has a waiting list. A class likely will be offered in the summer. Plans are to have online and live segments to teach technology.
A business decision turned Karel and Cox’s attention toward podcasts. He was the program director for Fox Sports Greenwood. When he learned Fox Sports was going away, he told listeners about the situation and got a good response.
Before that, Karel said he hadn’t paid much attention to podcasts. It was a learning experience. What is great is you can listen to them at any time on a computer or a cellphone.
It’s like the radio show was, you give people a chance to talk and give their opinions, he said.
“That’s the beauty of being a sports junkie, there’s no right or wrong answer,” Karel said.
When he looked into various podcasts, Karel saw shows about pebble rock collecting and dolls.
“If you got a love of something and want to find other people who want to interact with you about it, a podcast is perfect,” he said.
There are different ways to listen. Podcasts are fun, but radio has advantages, such as covering local events. If you love music, you’ll listen to radio, Karel said. If you’re a music junkie, you’ll probably listen to podcasts that can focus on musicians’ work.
Karel considers himself a radio man. He misses doing morning shows.
“You miss the fan interaction, the phone calls, people giving you birthday updates and things that are happening. Also, you get to listen to great music in the process.”
He listens to podcasts on model railroading to get information on layouts. Karel also listens to podcasts about swimming since he was a swimming coach for several years.
Who listens?Determining the reach of a podcast can be tricky. Karel said usually it is done by download and how many clicks you get. A person has to listen for 60 seconds for them to register on the counter. Most people just go to Spotify, but you don’t get a click with that, so a podcast’s reach can be uncertain.
He estimated the Sports Guys’ listenership at about 400 downloads a month. He and Cox have been doing it for three years and its reach has grown every six months, maybe 50-100 listeners each six months.
Most of their listenership is men, but at least 35% is women, Karel said, adding that he has no idea how many of them are parents.
One measure of the impact is financial. Karel said people can make a good living from podcasts with sponsorships. He has seen incomes from $35,000 up to six figures.
“Our goal is with our sponsoring; we want to take the money and give it right back to the schools.” Over three years, the show has given about $2,500 to teams.
Talking with listeners is how Gower and Carpenter keep up with reaction to Fatal Fables. The show that focused on the Susan Smith case got about 50 listeners, Carpenter said.
Listeners include students and some teachers, along with friends and family, Gower said. That includes people in their hometowns of Aiken and New York.
People say they enjoy the conversational style of the podcast, Carpenter said.
One student said the talk-show style is comforting, Gower said. It’s almost gossipy. People appreciate the approach with victims of crime.
Work is on hold after producing three shows because of technical issues, they said. Outlines have been developed for more shows. Gower said they are trying to determine how many times to post each week, and what information gets the most feedback. There is a give and take with other podcasters for information and how to deal with problems such as software or setting up mikes.
Podcasting is new at Lander and there is a learning curve for everyone, including professors, Carpenter said. Once they get experience, everything will be OK.
Part of the job is letting people know podcasts are out there. When asked about podcasts, one elderly woman replied “I’m too old for podcasts.”
A lot of it comes through being familiar with technology, Karel said. Without such knowledge, people will have difficulty getting involved.
He recalled helping his 79-year-old mother access his podcast on her smartphone. She figured out how to find other shows featuring subjects such as quilting and consumer reports.
“It’s a learning progress. If you can get people started with a podcast they like, they tend to branch out,” he said. There are no age limits on podcasts. Kids are doing podcasts for other kids on such subjects as baseball and Barbie doll collecting.
It’s hard to pinpoint an age range, Kresse said.
Some people hesitate to embrace technology. If you’re fighting with computers and don’t understand how a cellphone works, a podcast is a strange idea, he said. However, a lot of older people are getting interested.
Something to consider is podcast subjects used to be on the radio, such as “This American Life.” As soon as podcasts became a thing it moved, Kresse said. People can go to archives and listen to shows released in 2005 and 2006.
Measuring successAs students, Gower and Carpenter have their eyes on the future. Carpenter said she would love to make it a career out of podcasting with the hope of reforming the media to bring more power to victims of crime.
Not one to be in front of a camera, Gower said she hopes to work in video and sound editing fields. Podcasting provides experience and a chance to build her resume and portfolio.
Podcasting has taught both of them, not to be an influencer, but to “control” social media, Gower said. That’s an unexpected asset.
It’s like they’re playing to be a pretend influencer, Carpenter said.
“In my wildest dreams, yes it will be a career, but if not, then I will definitely want to use the skill set to also do something along the lines of ... editing and film and stuff. I think that would be a lot of fun.”
Last year, Kresse looked at LinkedIn to examine the job market in media. Jobs in high demand include podcast producers. It’s not only for private sector jobs, but for larger newspapers and news outlets. Jobs for producers, creators, screeners were available with The Washington Post, ABC, NBC and Viacom.
This is becoming an opportunity for students to look for jobs after they are done with their studies, he said.
Depending where in United States, you can make a living with a podcast, although people may have to augment their pay with other jobs, Kresse said.
One risk is oversaturation. Podcasts are on the way up, but Kresse feels that in time people will look at it as old news.
Vinyl and CDs came out, and there was a decline. Then people started streaming. Now, people are buying records again.
It might not happen as drastically with podcasts, he said. If a decline comes, jobs might go away, but it looks like podcasts are going to be around for a long time.
The listening audience is probably the best way to measure success, he said. It depends on feedback and it’s not always measurable, depending on a platform where you get stats at the end of the month.
Why are you running a podcast? Is it a vehicle to get information out and interact with an audience? Maybe it’s fulfilling a craving for yourself. If someone else likes it that’s a bonus.
“Success is what you determine success is,” Kresse said. “If you’re happy with it and you had fun creating it, who’s to say it’s not successful?”
“Basically, we play off of each other,” Karel said of working with Cox. What they want to do is promote area teams, get the names of kids out.
“We want our show to look at Lakelands’ sports and get it out to encourage people to go out and see athletes play. Big sports fans in area will tune in to hear what teams are doing if they can’t make it to the games,” he said.
“We have a good time. Chris is very knowledgeable about sports,” said Karel.
People contact them through Facebook or Twitter and occasionally call. People provide scores and updates from basketball and wrestling and talk about signings.
The rivalries are fun. Chris is a true Gamecocks fan; with him, it’s the Clemson Tigers, so they kind of pull for those teams, Karel said.
“We bounce off each other; it’s not a heated rivalry, but on Game Day where we’re not doing podcasts, he’s texting me and I’m texting him, we become true rivalry fans.”
How to do itAt a minimum, a person can create a podcast with a computer with a built-in microphone, Kresse said. A person can buy equipment for $100-$200, set it up at home and have a podcast. You don’t even need a mixing board and all the other hoopla. The production value, however, will make a difference later on.
The cost of equipment is falling and that’s a good aspect for people interested in podcasts, Karel said. You can start with microphones, speakers, headphones and a computer and then get equipment to create sound effects, and Bluetooth equipment.
He likes headsets with a built-in mic. Some equipment is useful when they do a remote program and have to deal with noise from the wind.
Quality is an issue Gower and Carpenter understand. Both are nervous laughers. When they were working on the show about Susan Smith, someone noticed they both giggled while discussing terrible things.
The laughter was taken out on the final edit, Gower said.
“That’s something neither of us picked up on,” Carpenter said. “... There’s definitely a total learning curve. I definitely don’t recommend that (show) as your first time seeing us. It definitely was rough. We have to start somewhere.
“Some of it is easy, it’s intuitive, but not all of it. We’re still learning. I feel like we’re improving with every episode.”
“If people want to do a podcast, I say do it, do your research, keep that dream and that ambition,” Gower said. “It will be hard and it will be a slow process, but it does pay off.”
Karel echoed those comments. Do your research about what you are going to talk about, enjoy it and be passionate about it and you’ll have a great time.
He also advises podcasters to keep it local. If he and Cox had tried to go national, they would have faced a glut of competition.
Long-term goals include being involved with every high, middle and elementary school and club team in the Lakelands.
“There’s always somebody or something that is doing something great,” he said.
Some students come to Lander with their brand, Kresse said. They aim to sharpen skills or use the radio as another distributor and to build brand support. Obviously, they have bigger and better things in mind. A hobby is all right, too.
“I appreciate enthusiasm and their drive,” he said. “In some cases, students attend sports games to get material for a podcast. It’s like a narrative, a storytelling aspect. Students are very creative.”