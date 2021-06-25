It’s only been three weeks, but Justo Chalaire’s mind is racing with possibilities in his new role as director of the Starz24 Teen Center.
The 27-year-old Chalaire described the opportunity to lead the teen center, which hosts the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands, as a “God thing.” His personal history and community involvement is what got his name suggested when it came time to hire a director.
“I didn’t look for this; I believe it was presented to me,” he said. “I believe every bit that God had a plan for me.”
Chalaire was born in New Orleans and later moved to Chesapeake, Virginia before coming down to Greenwood. He said he faced hardships and challenges growing up — situations that got him in with the wrong crowd, as he put it. He went through a substance abuse recovery program at Oaks Recovery Center, and through it all found the dedication to help others in need.
In 2018 he found work with the S.C. Federation of Families, a nonprofit devoted to children’s emotional and mental wellbeing, and served as a peer support specialist. The challenges he faced in life only bolstered his passion for helping others, and gave him the experience needed to relate to others in crisis.
He’s vice chairman on the Greenwood-Abbeville Coalition, which serves to fight substance abuse in the area. He volunteered teaching at the Greenwood drug court classes provided through the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, along with volunteering at Oaks Recovery Center. He was a program director for Bow and Arrow Center of Hope in Abbeville, which offers crisis care and life coaching.
He teaches mental health first aid, and started his own life coaching program, called Recovery Reinforced, to help people identify their goals and overcome barriers.
“My whole life is devoted to youth, and one thing I think they really don’t understand is that it comes full circle,” he said. “They’re helping me more than they know while I’m helping them. It goes both ways.”
Through Chalaire’s work in the community, his name came up when it came time to hire a director for the teen center. Local Boys and Girls Club Director Sabrina Miller said she thought his passion and experience was a perfect match for what they want the teen center to be.
“My job is to make this a safe space,” he said. “As soon as I came in I had a lot of plans, but I kind of had to sit back. I have to connect with these teens first.”
His first day after accepting the job, Chalaire found a group of teens out in the yard between buildings in a drum circle. He’d been by several times before, so they recognized him and called him over, asking if he got the job. He said he sat and talked with them, and that relating to teens on their terms is the way to build trust over time.
“Honestly, it’s been fun working with them,” he said.
Once that foundation was laid, he said he started reaching out to as many mentorship organizations as possible to see who could come in and work with the teens. The center is partnering with the Greenwood Arts Center and a photography instructor on an exhibit featuring teens’ photos taken with disposable cameras. The Clemson Extension Campus is hosting a Teen Cuisine cooking activity, and guest speakers are invited to share their experiences.
“It’s a beautiful experience to watch how these teens participate in activities they might not have ever experienced, and to watch them overcome limited experience and do things they never thought they could do,” he said.
It’s not always easy, though. When you work directly with teens and families, especially people going through hardships, sometimes the battles are longer than you expect. Sometimes things don’t work out how you’d like them to, he said.
The key is maintaining passion for the work and developing leadership among the staff. It’s easy to get complacent in any job, but mentoring teens is an investment in their futures and the community’s.
“You’re not just coming into an everyday job, you’re creating role models and developing future leaders here in Greenwood,” he said. “You have to have that passion to show them why it’s so important.”
Still shy of his first full month on the job, Chalaire said he’s hoping to develop and refine his role at the teen center. He wants to be a part of what makes it thrive, and what gives the teens every chance to build themselves up.