Years of dreams culminate with a pair of scissors Friday.
Officials, residents and youths will attend the ribbon-cutting and tours of the new STARZ24 Teen Center at the former Brewer High School, made possible by former Greenwood High School football standout Josh Norman, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
The center is a state-of-the-art facility in the Wakefield Building. It was named for former principal James A. Wakefield. The center has been given a 100-year lease for just $1 per year.
The Brewer Normal School was established in 1872 as a school for African Americans, and served as a high school from 1925 until 1970. The complex was last used as Brewer Middle School from 1993 until its closing in 2007.
Tours of the facility begin Friday and continue through Sunday. An invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Registered guests can attend Saturday tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday tours will be from noon to 3 p.m. People can register at starx24.org. People who want to join the tours should RSVP no later than 5 p.m. today.
Perhaps the most notable attendees will be Norman, who developed a career in the NFL and donated $1.3 million to help make the teen center a reality.
“This is what we’re here on earth for. To help, to serve, and to live with a purpose. ... Everyone needs inspiration, something in which to aspire and look forward to. My greatest hope for the STARZ24 Teen Center is to provide the children of Greenwood a childhood experience of a lifetime,” Norman said in a news release.
The 12,000-square foot center can safely serve up to 150 youths daily, with that number increasing to 400 when conditions permit. Academic success, good character, citizenship and healthy lifestyles will be the core program areas of the center which will feature a music and recording studio, game room, art studio, study lounge, a weight room and a café. Students will also have access to the technology center and gymnasium.
Staff includes teachers and guidance counselors, along with people from the community. People have expressed interest in tutoring in subjects including yoga, sewing and karate, said Sabrina Miller, executive director of the Boys 7 Girls Club of the Lakelands.
The Boys & Girls Club seeks people to fill positions such as a teen center director, program specialists who work with teens in subjects such as money matters, leadership, conflict resolution, exercise and life coaches.
The center also has a virtual learning area and can provide help for teens to navigate learning platforms on their Chromebooks, Miller said. It will helpful for children whose parents work.
Teens also will have access to outdoor basketball, courts football and soccer fields, a walking track, and playgrounds, Miller said. The old Brewer cafeteria could be used for study space and various performances.
The idea for the teen center came from an idea broached at meetings which were prompted by problems in the community.
For information, call 803-603-1427, visit www.lakelands.begrat.club or follow the center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at boys@girlsclubsofthelakelands.